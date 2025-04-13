Virgin Atlantic set to launch daily flights from London to Jamaica

The service will be operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, renowned for offering a unique travel experience within Virgin Atlantic's fleet.

Jamaica: Virgin Atlantic is all set to expand its flight service to Jamaica from 4x to daily flights for the upcoming winter season in 2026. The carrier will boost a service between London Heathrow and Montego Bay for daily services from January 3, 2026.

The aircraft boasts updated VS165/VS166 rotation features, aiming to cater to the rising demand of the travellers for the routes.

The aircraft boasts updated VS165/VS166 rotation features, aiming to cater to the rising demand of the travellers for the routes. As per the reports, Jamaica recorded exceptional arrival of the tourists from across the globe, providing enhanced experience to the travellers to explore the Caribbean region.

Montego Bay is one of the Jamaica’s most idea location for the travellers, offering several flight opportunities to the country. This flight service strengthens Jamaica’s airlift capacity and brings the country closer to securing direct flights in the future from London. The aircraft VS165/VS166 provides alternating departure times.

The flight will provide a service out of Heathrow and evening returns from MBJ, aiming to cater to the high demand in the winter season. Virgin Atlantic expressed delight added that they are delighted to expand and strengthen their network by connecting the flights to Jamaica.

Virgin Atlantic customers traveling on flights from the US and Canada can purchase seamless onward connections through London Heathrow and Manchester. As Virgin Atlantic continue to optimise their network, they regularly review the destinations to which they fly.

From January 2026, the airline will increase their direct flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, operating daily for the peak winter months due to high demand. They will also be starting a three times weekly seasonal winter service to Cancun, Mexico this October.

The changes mean that unfortunately they will be suspending their seasonal service to St Lucia, which will not resume in October 2025.