Bahamas Murder Tragedy: 72-year-old woman raped and killed, suspect in custody

Bahamas: A 72 year old victim, Vernencha Butler, was reportedly raped and killed by an intruder in the Bahamas early Saturday morning. The tragic incident marks 111 murder of 2024 in the country, sending shockwaves island wide.

According to the information, the police officials of the Bahamas have also taken a 25 year old suspect into custody after the death of the woman.

Superintendent Audley Peters reported that the officials were alerted about the tragic incident which took place at a commercial complex on East Street and Ross Corner shortly after 3 am. It is said that as the officers arrived on the scene, they saw an altercation which they had to solve before actually witnessing the murder scene.

After solving the fight, they conducted investigations only to discover an old female lying on the ground inside a bedroom of the residence.

The Emergency Medical Services personnel were also called to the scene who pronounced her dead.

While sharing details of the brutal incident, the victim’s nephew reported that his uncle and cousin walked in on the assault and pulled the attacker off Butler. The incident took place just hours after the family had been celebrating the birthday of the victim’s sister.

The nephew further expressed his sadness saying that his family has experienced fourth loss this year after the deaths of Butler’s sister in January, her father in February and another sister just hours later. He also expressed his regret over the fact that was unable to attend the family gathering on Friday night to see his aunt one last time.

Furthermore, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has revealed that police have obtained CCTV footage of the suspect seemingly using drugs just moments before the victim came back home.

He outlined, “Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, the victim was dropped home by his sister and other family members after attending a birthday dinner shortly before 3 a.m.”

The officer further said that the deceased’s son and grandson arrived home, realizing that the deadlock to the front door that usually be off while they are out was locked. “I noticed their mother was lying in the nude on the floor appeared to be unresponsive. They also discovered a male who was also in the nude on sitting on the bed. As a result, it was an altercation between the son and the grandson, who was able to put a good beating on this alleged suspect,” added the police.

The investigations into the incident are ongoing with police officials questioning the suspect who is in custody.