Barbados' young swimmers dominate Inter-Club Developmental Meet

The event was held at the National Aquatic Centre last week with over 200 athletes representing eight clubs competing in the event.

Barbados: The young swimmers from Barbados came out on top at the second annual Inter-Club Developmental Swim Meet hosted by Pirates Swim Club.

The event was held at the National Aquatic Centre last week with over 200 athletes representing eight clubs competing in the event.

The meet took place on September 27-28, 2024 and it was the first meet of the Short Course Season.

At the end of the two-day short course event, Nyla Cumberbatch emerged as the 6 & Under girls’ champion, while Judah Sylvester was the boys’ champion in the same division. Nyla grabbed three golds, two silvers, and a 1st-point winner trophy.

In the 7-8 category, Aaliyah Pilgrim won the girls’ title, while Khalil Patrick took the title in the boys’ division. Harrison College student Gabriella Babb claimed the top spot in the 9-10 girls’ division, while her schoolmate Zachary Ladipo won in the boys’ equivalent.

Kaija Eastmond of Codrington School won the 11-12 girls’ title, while Michael Sobers of Queen’s College was the winner in the same division on the boys’ side.

Jaiya Simmons from Harrison College was the champion in the girls’ 13 and over division while her school mater Victor Ashby who swims with Dolphins Swim Club took the top position in the 13 and over division for boys.

The host Pirates Swim Club said that the meet was the perfect way for the swimmers to get their bodies and minds in Sprint Mode after the long summer holiday and update their times as they prepare to represent their schools in the upcoming Inter-School Swim Championships in November and for Short Course Nationals in December.

The swim meet also attracted swimmers from across the Caribbean who showcased their exceptional skills giving each other a tough competition.

One of the swimmer from St Kitts and Nevis, Skylla Connor proudly earned a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event while several others also came on the top.

The Pirates Swim Club in Barbados now looks forward to hosting several other swim events throughout the new session.