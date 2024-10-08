Tuesday, 8th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Barbados' young swimmers dominate Inter-Club Developmental Meet

The event was held at the National Aquatic Centre last week with over 200 athletes representing eight clubs competing in the event.

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Barbados: The young swimmers from Barbados came out on top at the second annual Inter-Club Developmental Swim Meet hosted by Pirates Swim Club. 

The event was held at the National Aquatic Centre last week with over 200 athletes representing eight clubs competing in the event.

The meet took place on September 27-28, 2024 and it was the first meet of the Short Course Season.

At the end of the two-day short course event, Nyla Cumberbatch emerged as the 6 & Under girls’ champion, while Judah Sylvester was the boys’ champion in the same division. Nyla grabbed three golds, two silvers, and a 1st-point winner trophy. 

In the 7-8 category, Aaliyah Pilgrim won the girls’ title, while Khalil Patrick took the title in the boys’ division. Harrison College student Gabriella Babb claimed the top spot in the 9-10 girls’ division, while her schoolmate Zachary Ladipo won in the boys’ equivalent. 

Kaija Eastmond of Codrington School won the 11-12 girls’ title, while Michael Sobers of Queen’s College was the winner in the same division on the boys’ side.

Jaiya Simmons from Harrison College was the champion in the girls’ 13 and over division while her school mater Victor Ashby who swims with Dolphins Swim Club took the top position in the 13 and over division for boys.

The host Pirates Swim Club said that the meet was the perfect way for the swimmers to get their bodies and minds in Sprint Mode after the long summer holiday and update their times as they prepare to represent their schools in the upcoming Inter-School Swim Championships in November and for Short Course Nationals in December.

The swim meet also attracted swimmers from across the Caribbean who showcased their exceptional skills giving each other a tough competition.

One of the swimmer from St Kitts and Nevis, Skylla Connor proudly earned a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event while several others also came on the top. 

The Pirates Swim Club in Barbados now looks forward to hosting several other swim events throughout the new session.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it churns in Atlantic ocean

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Uncategorised

St Christopher National Trust, stakeholders signifies developing Charles...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Dominica: PM Skerrit send season greetings, ask people to be kind to each other
Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Skerrit send season greetings, ask people to be kind to each...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Royal Caribbean suspend cruise ships due to fear of COVID-19 cases
Uncategorised

Royal Caribbean suspend cruise ships due to fear of COVID-19

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Nykeisha Henry at the Culturama 49 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nykeisha Henry to represent Nevis at Miss SXM Carnival Caribbean Queen Pa...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Glimpse of 2023 Silk Road Music Festival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Barbados: Silk Road Music Festival to feature over 25 artists on April 6

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Atlantis Bahamas rescues 5 dolphins abondoned at tourist spot closed during COVID (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Atlantis Bahamas rescues 5 dolphins abandoned at tourist spot closed duri...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Investment Gateway Summit opens with lavish Welcome Reception in St. Kitt...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024