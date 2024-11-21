SHOCKING: 12-year-old raped and killed in Bahamas, body dumped in bushes after crime

The gruesome discovery was made through the dirt road about three hours after issuing a Marco’s alert.

Nassau, Bahamas: The search for 12-year-old Adriel Moxey ended tragically on Wednesday when she was found murdered and partially naked near her school. The body was found on a dirt road off Faith Avenue in the Bahamas.

According to the information, the victim was reported missing on Tuesday by her family, nearly 24 hours after she was last seen. Later that evening, her body was discovered lying on her back with only a top on and a piece of cloth tied tightly around her neck, which makes it obvious that she was raped and killed.

The police reported that it is being believed that she may have been walking alone along a dark and unlit track road which was a route she used daily to come back home after taking part in after-school activities.

The gruesome discovery was made through the dirt road in the Bahamas about three hours after issuing a Marco’s alert.

The relatives suspect that the brutal crime involving rape has been committed by her mother’s former partner who had earlier also tried to touch the little girl.

Reportedly, Adriel’s mother fell asleep on Monday evening as she was unaware of the fact that her daughter was missing until the next morning. Her boyfriend, who also resides in the household, was also unaware of Adriel’s absence during the night. Victim with her mother The family delayed reported the disappearance of the minor until the next day. She was last seen around 6 pm on November 18 after leaving Anatold Rodgers High School, the school she attended, on Faith Avenue.

Also, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed grief and anger. "We are going to turn this country upside down to find the criminal who did this and bring him to justice," he said on X.

I share with my fellow Bahamians enormous grief and anger about the tragic death of a schoolchild.



We are united in our prayers to God, that he may strengthen her family and loved ones, so that they may endure their heartbreak.



We are going to turn this country upside down to… — Philip Brave Davis (@HonPhilipEDavis) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, a raw and emotional Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander that police will leave no stone unturned in this latest murder investigation and will bring the perpetrator to justice. The commissioner said that the suspect doesn't deserve another minute of freedom.

Family says system failed Adriel Moxey

The relatives of the 12-year-old Adriel Moxey who was found dead by police officials in bushes off Faith Avenue expressed disappointment with widespread criticisms against the family and insisted that they did their best to protect the slain juvenile.

Sasha Moxey, Adriel’s mother was seen breaking down in tears following the shocking discovery. She said that every child needs a village but where was her village when she needed the village for her child. “I’m only one person,” she added. Victim's mother Sasha Moxey Meanwhile, Moxey’s cousin, Crystal Chipman argued that the victim’s mother went to the Carmichael Road Police State to make complaints after she claimed Moxey’s former boyfriends were trying to abuse the children.

Chipman further dismissed the criticism relating to the family’s negligence saying that she went to the Department of Social Services for assistance after Moxey’s former partner allegedly tried to touch the little girl but claimed that department officials never took any action.

She said that the relatives also went to the Ministry of Works to request better lighting the area of Moxey’s residence but no action was taken.

Crystal outlined, “Ain’t no light in the area. No poles, they never put the pole up. Now this happen and everybody talking.”

While no official discovery has been made in the brutal murder of the little girl in the Bahamas, police officials are assuring the family and the general public that they are conducting high level investigations to find the suspect.