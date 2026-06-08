Trinidad: Police fire shots as masked men target vehicle in Oropune Gardens

Two police officers fired shots early Friday morning after confronting a group of masked men attempting to break into a vehicle at Oropune Gardens.

Trinidad and Tobago: A group of masked men were caught trying to break into a vehicle which resulted in two police officers shooting at them early Friday morning in Oropune Gardens.

The incident happened around 2:45 am on June 5, when an off-duty police officer saw three masked men in dark clothes trying to break into a car in the apartment complex parking area. The officer alerted the vehicle owner, who was also a police officer.

The two officers approached the suspects and identified themselves as police. During the confrontation, a loud explosion was heard and a fourth masked man dressed in dark clothes was seen nearby.

One of the officers used a licensed firearm towards the fourth suspect, who immediately left the scene. The other 3 suspects ran and took cover in some nearby bushes before escaping the area.

Police later searched the area and found a backpack containing tools which they believed were used for vehicle break-ins. There was also damage on the targeted car, which included a broken window and missing parts.

Crime Scene Investigators examined the place and collected evidence. They also recovered several spent shell casings at the location. No one was injured during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Locals are questioning the officers actions on social media. One individual said, “These 2 officers are not skillful enough to be in the police service. They should be security guards in a supermarket.”

Another person stated, “Without prejudice, hand guns or revolvers are not very accurate at longer ranges. If they had long guns including shot guns it would be different.”