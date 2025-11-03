$11.9M Drug Bust in Trincity: TTPS seizes 108kg of Colombian ‘creepy’ cannabis after high-speed chase

Police reports state that on November 1, officers from the NDTF South, working with a TTPS Specialist Unit, conducted an intelligence-led operation between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: A major anti-crime operation conducted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Saturday, November 1, concluded with the seizure of over 108 kilograms of high-grade Colombian “Creepy” cannabis. The items were valued at approximately $11.9 million after Trincity chase.

According to TTPS police reports, on November 1, the intelligence-led exercise was carried out by the officers of the Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Task Force (NDTF) South. They were working alongside a Specialist Unit of the TTPS, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

This major operation was carried out by the officers including Snr. Supt. Maynard-Wilson, Supt. McKenzie, and ASP Pitt, and spearheaded by Insp. Gadar and Ag. Sgt. Foster, under the supervision of PC Persad.

The reports also claimed that officers received an intelligence from the Specialist Unit that around 8:30 a.m., a cream-coloured Nissan Almera was transporting firearms and narcotics along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Upon receiving the information, the officers acted swiftly and reached the place where they spotted the suspect's vehicle and started following him. When the suspect looked in the side mirror and realized that the police were following him, he increased his speed and drove toward the Trincity Mall. While speeding, the suspect also breached a red light at the Trincity Traffic Lights.

According to the police officers, the suspect whom they were tailing had a prior criminal record with the police authorities. After a brief chase, the suspect ditched his vehicle in the mall's parking lot and then escaped into the mall on foot, avoiding the police and arrest.

Officers tried to chase him on foot but he escaped, later they conducted a search of the abandoned car by the suspect and discovered five bales containing 179 packets of Colombian “Creepy” cannabis, weighing a total of 108.89 kilograms.

Authorities stated that the officials then transported the drugs and the vehicle to the San Rafael Police Station, where they were processed by Crime Scene Investigators. Additionally the investigators stated that an arrest is imminent, as they continue to track the suspect involved in the major drug haul.