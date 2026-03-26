Trinidad: Masked men allegedly attack technician at DG Homes site

The victim said he was beaten and tortured while installing an air conditioning unit as masked men armed with guns took over the construction site.

Trinidad and Tobago: An air conditioning technician was allegedly attacked by masked men at a construction site linked to DG Homes. The incident took place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and has caused great public concern.

The victim, identified as Joey James, said that he was beaten and tortured while working at the Ella Vista Development. He further stated that he was installing an air conditioning unit when a group of around 8 men entered the property.

The men were wearing camouflage clothes and were also wearing masks. They were armed with guns, as they immediately took over the construction site. James also said that the men told the workers to lay down on the ground, while he and another man named Anthony were separated from the crowd.

James told the media during an interview that he was beaten by the men several times. He said they asked for information on a female co-worker related to the company. The men also allegedly put his head in a basin full of water.

According to the victim, the men showed up in two black Nissan X Trail cars. He also shared the number plates for both the cars used in the crime. James added that he believed that the police were the attackers, but is not yet confirmed.

The event is part of a series of violent incidents related to DG Homes. The company’s owner, Danny Guerra, was shot and killed on March 13 in Sangre Grande. Later during the early hours on March 21, a group of police and military personnel went to Guerra’s home, where they scaled the wall, tranquilized the dogs, and forcefully entered the house.

A report of burglary was also filed the same day. DG Homes supervisor Rondell Adolphus was killed at a cabin in Matura on March 23.

These cases related to DG Homes have brought a state-of-fear and uncertainty for the company and its projects. Authorities have not collected full evidence regarding the latest allegations. Investigations remain ongoing.