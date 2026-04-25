Jazz 'n Creole Festival 2026: Dominica announces exciting events from April 29 to May 4

The festival will continue with a series of exciting events, culminating in the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival on May 3 at Fort Shirley in Portsmouth.

Dominica: The Nature Isle is set to host 'Jazz n’ Whine on the Rooftop' event on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Blast Bistro, Roseau, starting at 4:30 pm. This event is also part of the highly anticipated Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2026.

During the event the attendees can listen to live jazz and jazz combos along with sipping on fine wine. The rooftop setting will offer a relaxing atmosphere, suitable for watching sunset. Individuals can contact the organisers at 275-4014 for more information.

Jazz & Cocktail 2026

Jazz & Cocktail 2026 will be hosted by Alliance Française on Thursday, April 30, starting from 8:00 pm. The event will be held at the Alliance Française grounds to pay a special tribute to Tasha P. and her contribution to music and culture.

Many artists will perform live during the event who will put forth great energy to the stage. The official line-up includes - Abiyah Yisrael, Michele Henderson, Carlyn XP, Li-Li Octave, Marie Pascal, Shanice, Shalina, Dhar’ Gelle, and Rhe.

Guests attending the Jazz & Cocktail event can enjoy complimentary cocktails starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at different princes - early bird tickets at $80, regular tickets at $100, and for students (under 17) at $50.

Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2026

Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is set to take place on May 3, and will feature its 15th edition. It will be held at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. It will be organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee under the theme “Afrocentric.”

Sunday, April 26

Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Jazz Block Party

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Streets of Roseau

Aura – Premium Brunch Experience

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: The Factory

Tuesday, April 28

Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Realm, Roseau

Wednesday, April 29

Jazz & Karaoke

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)

Jazz at the Fort

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Thursday, April 30

Jazz N Cocktail

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau

Friday, May 1

Jazz Under the Stars

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort

Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)

Jazz Under the Starz

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth

Silent Headphone Party

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge

Jazz N’ Tea

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Saturday, May 2

Jazz on the Beach

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club

Poetry and Jazz Cocktail

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Jungle Bay Resort

Jazz n Arts in Paradise

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Breakfast Village (Day 1)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Sunday, May 3

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits

Breakfast Village (Day 2)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Monday, May 4

Breakfast Village (Day 3)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth