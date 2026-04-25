Jazz 'n Creole Festival 2026: Dominica announces exciting events from April 29 to May 4
The festival will continue with a series of exciting events, culminating in the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival on May 3 at Fort Shirley in Portsmouth.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Dominica: The Nature Isle is set to host 'Jazz n’ Whine on the Rooftop' event on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Blast Bistro, Roseau, starting at 4:30 pm. This event is also part of the highly anticipated Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2026.
During the event the attendees can listen to live jazz and jazz combos along with sipping on fine wine. The rooftop setting will offer a relaxing atmosphere, suitable for watching sunset. Individuals can contact the organisers at 275-4014 for more information.
Jazz & Cocktail 2026
Jazz & Cocktail 2026 will be hosted by Alliance Française on Thursday, April 30, starting from 8:00 pm. The event will be held at the Alliance Française grounds to pay a special tribute to Tasha P. and her contribution to music and culture.
Many artists will perform live during the event who will put forth great energy to the stage. The official line-up includes - Abiyah Yisrael, Michele Henderson, Carlyn XP, Li-Li Octave, Marie Pascal, Shanice, Shalina, Dhar’ Gelle, and Rhe.
Guests attending the Jazz & Cocktail event can enjoy complimentary cocktails starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at different princes - early bird tickets at $80, regular tickets at $100, and for students (under 17) at $50.
Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2026
Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is set to take place on May 3, and will feature its 15th edition. It will be held at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. It will be organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee under the theme “Afrocentric.”
Sunday, April 26
Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Jazz Block Party
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Venue: Streets of Roseau
Aura – Premium Brunch Experience
Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: The Factory
Tuesday, April 28
Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Venue: The Realm, Roseau
Wednesday, April 29
Jazz & Karaoke
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)
Jazz at the Fort
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front
Thursday, April 30
Jazz N Cocktail
Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau
Friday, May 1
Jazz Under the Stars
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort
Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition
Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)
Jazz Under the Starz
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth
Silent Headphone Party
Time: 9:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge
Jazz N’ Tea
Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road
Saturday, May 2
Jazz on the Beach
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club
Poetry and Jazz Cocktail
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Jungle Bay Resort
Jazz n Arts in Paradise
Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Breakfast Village (Day 1)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Sunday, May 3
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits
Breakfast Village (Day 2)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Monday, May 4
Breakfast Village (Day 3)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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