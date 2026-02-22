Trinidad’s Kes the Band featured on ABC News Live for Black History Month special

The program, which aired on Carnival Tuesday on February 17, was filmed at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Kes the Band, a premier soca group from Trinidad and Tobago is making headlines both regionally and internationally, after they featured in a segment on ABC News Live. The Trinidad and Tobago group performed Soca music, born from traditional Caribbean music in a special interview for Black History Month.

Recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, the program aired on Carnival Tuesday, February 17. In an interview with ABC’s Morgan Norwood, the band’s vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller explained the origins of Soca music.

The genre became increasingly popular after Emancipation, and was a powerful form of cultural expression for African descendants. The singer also said that Soca is a symbol of freedom, identity and celebration.

“The now-viral feature highlights Caribbean music’s growing presence in major cultural institutions and mainstream media, highlighting Kes the Band’s role in bringing Soca to the world,” he added.

Dieffenhall also shared stories of his youth in Trinidad and Tobago and talked of grief and life experiences which shaped his songwriting since the band’s debut. He spoke of how the band has put together various music styles over the past twenty years, as that fusion has allowed them to connect with audiences in the Caribbean, North America and beyond.

From Debut to World Recognition

Kes the Band was formed in 2005 and is known for their electric mix of R&B, Pop, Rock, Soca, EDM and reggae. It consists of Kees Dieffenthaller (lead vocalist), Jon Dieffenthaller (guitarist), Hans Dieffenthaller (Acoustic Drum Kit), and Riad Boochoon (Bass guitarist).

The group was also titled as T&T’s International Groovy Soca Monarch in the year 2011. They have worked with many popular artists, such as Joss Stone, Shaggy, Busy Signal, Shenseea, Snoop Dogg, Major Lazer, and Tesanne Chin.

Kes the Band also featured on many international channels, such as MTV, BET, FOX, and BBC World. They also opened shows for many International artists, including Rihanna, Maroon 5, Usher, Sean Paul, Musiq Soul Child, and John Legend.