Dominica strengthens diplomatic ties with Spain to boost development, innovation and climate resilience

With Spain’s expertise in tourism, renewable energy, and infrastructure, Dominica sees a strategic partner in its mission to build a stronger and more resilient future.

Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica is working to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Spain, while focusing on resilience, development and innovation. The appointment of José María Fernández López de Turiso as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain to Dominica highlights new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Ambassador Turiso, as he presented his credentials to the President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed the greeting of King Felipe VI and the Government of Spain.

In a post shared on Facebook by PM Skerrit shared that Dominica and Spain’s long-standing relationship was established in 1980, with strong commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas like tourism, education, and trade facilitation.

Further, Ambassador José María Fernández López de Turiso praised Dominica’s pursuit of climate resilience, describing it as an example of turning challenges into opportunities for nation growth for the entire world. “And it is with a model such as this in mind that partnerships between us should be forged, sharing know-how, capacity, and resources to reap mutual benefits,” he added.

Spain, which is one of the largest economies in Europe, has been steadily expanding its role in the Caribbean. It has supported many regional initiatives through CARICOM and the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, showing a strong dedication to multilateralism and global solidarity.

In addition, President Sylvanie Burton highlighted Spain’s growing support and leadership in Dominica’s goal of development and sustainability, especially in cutting-edge sectors like renewable energy, transportation, water management, agri-businesses, and infrastructure construction.

“I have noted and welcomed Spain’s expressed intention to strengthen its presence in the Caribbean and to be a steadfast interlocutor for the nation of our region,” she noted. President Burton further added that Dominica has been facing challenges due to climate change, economic vulnerability, and external shocks. “We therefore value Spain’s recognition of those realities and its willingness to champion initiatives,” she said.