Dominica Minimum Wage 2025: Government approves major increases across sectors; Check updated salaries

The advisory board reviewed the current labour market and prevailing wage levels, leading to the Cabinet-approved updates to the national minimum wage.

Dominica: In a move to ensure more equitable wages for their citizens, the government of Dominica has revised and announced a new national minimum wage structure to be in effect from December 1, 2025.

Since its last revision in 2021, the government of Dominica took the initiative to form a new Minimum Wage Advisory Board after the Budget Address of July 2025.

The advisory board was brought by putting together representatives from the public and private sectors, employer groups and trade unions for the structuring of the national minimum wage . This followed a comprehensive review of the current labour market realities and the prevailing average wage levels within the OECS.

The board brought about a new review of the national minimum wage structure, which were approved by the Cabinet. Following a comprehensive review in accordance with the law, the 2025 Labour Standards (Minimum Wage) Order of 2025. Was approved and is set to take effect December 1, 2025.



Occupation/Category 2021 Rate (EC$) 2025 Approved Rate (EC$) Change (EC$) Percentage Change % Workers and Labourers in the agricultural sector $7.50/hr $9.75/hr $2.25 30% Daily paid workers (Factory, tourism and manufacturing) $7.50/hr $9.00/hr $1.50 20% Cashiers/Receptionists $7.25/hr $9.42/hr $2.17 30% Sales Persons/Cashiers $7.25/hr $9.42/hr $2.17 30% Home Assistants (with meals) $200.00/wk $240.00/wk $40.00/wk 20% Home Assistants (without meals) $250.00/wk $300.00/wk $50.00/wk 20% Home Assistants (Live-in) $220.00/wk $264.00/wk $44.00 20% Cooks $7.25/hr $9.00/hr $1.75 24% Bar Tenders $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Servers $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Room Attendants $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Groundsmen $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Public Area Attendants $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Vehicle Drivers/Messengers $7.50/hr $9.00/hr $1.50 20% Security Guards $8.00/hr $9.60/hr $1.60 20% Janitors/Sanitization Workers $7.24/hr $9.00/hr $1.76 24% Other unskilled workers (e.g. Labourers in the construction industry, handymen) $7.50/hr $9.00/hr $1.50 24%

The government of Dominica has continued to reassure its working citizens that operate within a labour market environment that their wellbeing and economic security is of utmost importance. With the updated rates set to not only ensure a more equitable wage structure but will go to strengthen every Dominican household income and enhance social protection, especially for low-income workers.