2025-12-22 09:12:22
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Anguilla welcomes historic 1st Anguilla Air flight from Boston, expanding nonstop U.S. connectivity 

Anguilla Air launches nonstop flights from Boston, Newark and Baltimore, boosting the island’s connectivity and tourism growth.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Anguilla, on December 19, 2025, marked a historic milestone by celebrating the inaugural landing of Anguilla Air from Boston. The aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute ceremony and ceremonial ribbon cutting upon landing.

Anguilla Air will be providing nonstop service to Anguilla from three key U.S. gateways -Boston, Newark, and Baltimore- enhancing air access and connectivity to the island. The tourism authority of the island nation said that the landmark occasion underscores Anguilla’s continued commitment to aviation development, strengthening connectivity, and positioning the island for sustained tourism growth and economic advancement in the years ahead.

According to the information, the celebration brought together several stakeholders which included dignitaries, CEO Adam Scott of BermudAir as well as flight crew for an unforgettable aircraft side photo opportunity.

Several locals were able to witness the first of the three flights of the inaugural Anguilla Air flight. Notably, the official ceremony featured a warm welcome from AASPA Chief Executive Officer Sherman Williams and Chairperson Farrah Banks, followed by stirring performances of the National Anthem and National Song by the 1264 Island Boys. Reverend Wilmoth Hodge blessed the ceremony's proceedings in prayer.

During the event, inspiring addresses were delivered by Premier of Anguilla, Cora Richardson Hodge alongside several ministers, senior government officials as well as BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, all of which highlighted the importance of enhanced air connectivity for Anguilla’s future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board Cecile Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch as she celebrated a moment of pride, progress and promise as Anguilla continues to soar to new heights in tourism and regional connectivity.

The launch further highlighted Anguilla’s increased air connectivity, with AnguillAir now offering non-stop service from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark, bolstering tourism, regional connectivity as well as economic growth. The service comes at an ideal time as the country is looking forward to its peak tourist season from January to March.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(image from Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jungle Bay development is 'CBI's gift to Dominica'

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Uncategorised

Health Ministry issues 'Dengue' outbreak alert in Dominica

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Uncategorised

Felix Henderson was a true patriot, says PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on the d...

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Uncategorised

Police captured the suspect of Quebec stabbing incident that killed 5

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Dominica: Coronavirus vaccination to land today
Uncategorised

Dominica: Oxford Coronavirus vaccine to land today

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Uncategorised

Cuba to legalise gay marriage in new family code draft

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Guyana

PM Modi’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in boosting India-CA...

2025-12-22 07:50:56

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Biggest Edition Yet: St Kitts Music Festival 2025 draws global crowd, hai...

2025-12-22 07:50:56