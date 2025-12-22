Anguilla welcomes historic 1st Anguilla Air flight from Boston, expanding nonstop U.S. connectivity 

Anguilla, on December 19, 2025, marked a historic milestone by celebrating the inaugural landing of Anguilla Air from Boston. The aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute ceremony and ceremonial ribbon cutting upon landing.

Anguilla Air will be providing nonstop service to Anguilla from three key U.S. gateways -Boston, Newark, and Baltimore- enhancing air access and connectivity to the island. The tourism authority of the island nation said that the landmark occasion underscores Anguilla’s continued commitment to aviation development, strengthening connectivity, and positioning the island for sustained tourism growth and economic advancement in the years ahead.

According to the information, the celebration brought together several stakeholders which included dignitaries, CEO Adam Scott of BermudAir as well as flight crew for an unforgettable aircraft side photo opportunity.

New service to a new destination!



This morning, we celebrated the inaugural departure to Anguilla, operated by AnguillAir from @flybermudair.



Refreshments and goodie bags were shared with passengers. A ribbon cutting and water salute were both part of the festivities. @BWIfire pic.twitter.com/s3vqyH1I4v — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 19, 2025

Several locals were able to witness the first of the three flights of the inaugural Anguilla Air flight. Notably, the official ceremony featured a warm welcome from AASPA Chief Executive Officer Sherman Williams and Chairperson Farrah Banks, followed by stirring performances of the National Anthem and National Song by the 1264 Island Boys. Reverend Wilmoth Hodge blessed the ceremony's proceedings in prayer.

During the event, inspiring addresses were delivered by Premier of Anguilla, Cora Richardson Hodge alongside several ministers, senior government officials as well as BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, all of which highlighted the importance of enhanced air connectivity for Anguilla’s future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board Cecile Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch as she celebrated a moment of pride, progress and promise as Anguilla continues to soar to new heights in tourism and regional connectivity.

✨✈️ New Nonstop Service Alert! ✈️✨

Boston Logan is excited to celebrate the launch of new winter seasonal service from Boston Logan to Anguilla on BermudAir ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/QXLKMNioKN — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) December 17, 2025

The launch further highlighted Anguilla’s increased air connectivity, with AnguillAir now offering non-stop service from Boston, Baltimore, and Newark, bolstering tourism, regional connectivity as well as economic growth. The service comes at an ideal time as the country is looking forward to its peak tourist season from January to March.