Hannah Montana 26 Is Not a Movie or a Series BUT A PODCAST 

This "Hannahversary" marks exactly 20 years since the series first debuted on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006.

Fans across social media are disappointed after discovering that ‘Hannah Montana 26’ is not a movie or a television series but a podcast featuring renowned American host Alex Cooper. For days, speculation had been building online with many believing the title hinted at a long-awaited reboot of the beloved Disney Channel franchise.

While some fans expected a revival series, others predicted a special anniversary film or at least a special episode but despite the buzz one thing is now clear that Miley Cyrus is officially returning for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, 2026 just for a podcast. This date marks exactly 20 years since the show first debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006.

É REAL! 😭 Miley Cyrus abriu o especial de 20 anos de Hannah Montana performando “This Is The Life”.



A primeira canção e performance da história da personagem. pic.twitter.com/1gzHFVY3i7 — Miley Now (@hqmileynow) February 28, 2026

The announcement was first made by Miley Cyrus who took to her official X account to share a teaser of the upcoming comeback and captioned it, “Going back to where it all began. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney Plus.”

The 17-second-long teaser starts with an old school car arriving featuring the number plate ‘HM 20’ followed by the premiere date 3.24.2026 before showing a girl’s feet as she comes out of the car wearing long boots. The teaser ends with the title ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’. Neither Disney nor Cyrus made it clear to the fans what they should be expecting in this episode, forcing them to assume that it could be a series or movie.

Going back to where it all began. 🖤 The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on @DisneyPlus. #MileysMemories pic.twitter.com/nC0dK9xqcE — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 17, 2026

The disappointment from fans across the globe became noticeable after a viral video made rounds across social media which captured one fan’s emotional reaction to the development. In the clip, the woman expresses shock upon discovering that the highly anticipated “Hannah Montana” project is simply a podcast sit-down with Alex Cooper.

“Wait, you mean to tell me the Hannah Montana thing isn't a movie? It's just a podcast? A sit down with Alex Cooper?” she says in disbelief. “You are not going to do this to me in 2026. This will be my villain arc. You don’t get to mess this up for us.”

The video quickly gained traction with several other fans expressing their frustration in the comment section. “Wait. I thought it was a special episode. WHAT?” said a user named Emi Jones while another user said, “YOU’RE JOKING. that’s such a disappointment,” pairing it with a crying emoji and showing her tremendous heartbreak over the podcast.

Originally starring Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana aired from 2006 to 2011 and became one of Disney Channel’s most successful teen shows. The series followed a teenage girl secretly living a double life as she balances normally school life during the day and became a global pop stardom during the night. This helped Cyrus getting international fame in the show.