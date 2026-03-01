St. Kitts Music Festival 2026 set to light up Basseterre with global stars

The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival will feature Grammy winner Kehlani alongside a mix of local, regional and international talent.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is set to entertain the world from June 25 to June 27, 2026 to be held at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. The festival promises unforgettable memories filled with energy, culture and vibrant performances, for over three nights.

The Tourism Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marsha T Henderson said, “This 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is a bold statement of our cultural power and our relentless drive to remain the Caribbean’s premier music destination.”

It is attended by music lovers from all over the world. The festival features a mix of local, regional and international talent, performing various genres, including reggae, soca, dancehall, R&B and more. The 2026 St. Kitts Music Festival will be headlined by Kehlani - a Grammy winner.

Official line-up for St. Kitts Music Festival 2026

“We are beyond hyped to reveal the electrifying talents taking the stage for the 2026 St. Kitts Music Festival,” read a post on the official St Kitts Music Festival Facebook account.

The line-up also includes Kehlani, Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano, Mavado, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band, Steel Pulse, Luciano, Aidonia, Masicka, Kranium, Valiant, Voice, Shaneil Muir, Brandon, D’Yani, V’ghn, Zu, Nu Vybes Band International, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Shelly & Signal Band, Rucas H.E, Rodney Tattat, and Gharlic & The Upper Level Band.

Minister Henderson has shared an invitation for both locals and visitors to join the celebration and explore the culture and carnival spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

She said “From the rugged beauty of our peaks to the pulse of our street-side culture and the warmth of our local communities. This festival is the heartbeat of our tourism, and there is no better time to experience the authentic Kittitian soul that sets us apart.”

The tickets for the music festival are available for purchase on their official website - https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/. The price is $175 per day for general admission and $540 per day for VIP.

Sunrise Airways is an official partner for the event to make it convenient for the travellers to reach St Kitts and Nevis and be part of the happening event.