Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Jaden Mills qualifies for USA Junior Championships

The Trinidad and Tobago swimmer delivered a standout qualifying performance with his blistering 50-yard time on Thursday. Earning him a spot at the USA Swimming Speedo Junior Championships (East), that are set to take place between 10 to 13th December at the Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis.

The USA Swimming Speedo Junior Championships (East) swim meet forms part of the Winter Junior Championships and will see top age-group athletes from across the eastern USA intensely compete for four days in swimming competitions.

Mills won’t be competing alone as his fellow Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Aaron Colthrust will also be competing as he also qualified after the spotted 21.25s in the 50-yard freestyle and 57.66s in the 100-yard breaststroke, just seconds behind Mills.

Mills and Colthrust’s qualification gives them a chance to test their swimming skills against a deeper national field with more experienced swimmers from across the world. The Trinidad and Tobago swimmers won’t only be representing their countries but are given the opportunity to gain valuable experiences on swimming from a bigger stage.