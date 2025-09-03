2025-09-04 03:39:59
Sugar Mas 54: St. Kitts and Nevis ready to light up Caribbean from Nov to Jan

Sugar Mas 54, the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, will be held in Basseterre from November 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St Kitts and Nevis: Get ready for the most epic celebration in the Caribbean as Sugar Mas 2025 is just around the corner. The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis has released the events calendar while revealing an exciting schedule packed with vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a mesmerizing festive spirit.

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival also known as Sugar Mas 54 will take place from November 23, 2025 to January 24, 2026 in Basseterre, the capital city of St Kitts. The slogan of the National Carnival of 2025-2026 ‘Sweet To The Core’ truly embodies the spirit of Sugar Mas.

This year, the festival will kick off with Sugar Mas Awards on November 23, 2025, concluding with the Minister’s cocktail on January 24, 2025.

The official calendar of the festival was shared by the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on their official Facebook account. They also revealed Rashid Stanley as the creator of the slogan, which captures the deep sweetness and energy of Sugar Mas. Rashid will be receiving EC $500 as a token of appreciation, said the committee. Along with that, he will also receive tickets to all the National Carnival Events.

According to Caribbean locals, the Carnival celebration has a rich history rooted in the nation's sugarcane production and originated as a celebration of freedom before the end of slavery. The festival offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the island's culture, savor local cuisine, and shop for handmade crafts which are perfect for personal keepsakes or gifts. As one attendee noted, whether you're a fan of music, dance, culture, or food, Sugar Mas has something for everyone, wrapping you in its vibrant colors."

Here is the complete schedule of events for Sugar Mas 54

November 2025

  • Sun 23 Nov – Sugar Mas Awards

  • Fri 28 Nov – Senior Calypso Elim.1

  • Sat 29 Nov – Senior Calypso Elim.2

    • Events R Us – Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

December 2025

  • Fri 05 Dec – Power Soca Elim.

  • Sat 06 Dec – Groovy Soca Elim.; Wholesome Family Ent. – Festival of Lights

  • Sun 07 Dec – Ja Hair Salon – Braids and Bacchanal

  • Mon 08 – Thu 11 Dec – In the Spirit of Christmas

  • Fri 12 Dec – Midnight Escape; Awesome Navigator – Calypso Review

  • Sat 13 Dec – Miss Teen SKN Pageant; Deejay Flames – Rhum and Soca

  • Sun 14 Dec – Junior Calypso Final

  • Tue 16 Dec – Ministry of Health – Carnival Warm Up

  • Wed 17 Dec – Senior Calypso Semis; Ministry of Agriculture – Agri-Christmas Night Market

  • Thu 18 Dec – Folklore Galore

  • Fri 19 Dec – Soca Monarch Final; Iconic - Inception

  • Sat 20 Dec – Cane Juice – Cooler Fete

  • Sun 21 Dec – WD 40 Production – Gifted For A Purpose; Carambola Beach Club - Boozy Brunch; DJ Dre - Soaked

  • Mon 22 Dec – ASAP – Glow Parade

  • Tue 23 Dec – Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant

  • Wed 24 Dec – Bacchanal Chasers – Aktivate

  • Fri 26 Dec – J’ouvert

  • Sat 27 Dec – Junior Carnival Parade Day; DJ Tero Entertainment - Sunset

  • Sun 28 Dec – Panorama; Tidal SKN - Anchored; The Godfather Beach Bar – Beach Picnic

  • Mon 29 Dec – ABC Promotions & Friends – Bachannal Mondays T-Shirt Mas; Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean – Talented Teen Pageant

  • Tue 30 Dec – Senior Calypso Final; Freaks Mas X, Lux Carnival - Darkers On The Water

  • Wed 31 Dec – Rotary Club of Liamuiga – New Year’s Ball

January 2026

  • Thu 01 Jan – Grand Parade; Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge

  • Fri 02 Jan – Last Lap; Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge

  • Sat 03 Jan – Know U Fren Bar - Rep U Band; LUXE Carnival - Allure

  • Sun 04 Jan – Ultra Carnival – Whine & Chill

  • Sat 24 Jan – Prize Giving & Minister’s Cocktail

