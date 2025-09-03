Sugar Mas 54: St. Kitts and Nevis ready to light up Caribbean from Nov to Jan
Sugar Mas 54, the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, will be held in Basseterre from November 23, 2025, to January 24, 2026.
St Kitts and Nevis: Get ready for the most epic celebration in the Caribbean as Sugar Mas 2025 is just around the corner. The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis has released the events calendar while revealing an exciting schedule packed with vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a mesmerizing festive spirit.
The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival also known as Sugar Mas 54 will take place from November 23, 2025 to January 24, 2026 in Basseterre, the capital city of St Kitts. The slogan of the National Carnival of 2025-2026 ‘Sweet To The Core’ truly embodies the spirit of Sugar Mas.
This year, the festival will kick off with Sugar Mas Awards on November 23, 2025, concluding with the Minister’s cocktail on January 24, 2025.
The official calendar of the festival was shared by the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on their official Facebook account. They also revealed Rashid Stanley as the creator of the slogan, which captures the deep sweetness and energy of Sugar Mas. Rashid will be receiving EC $500 as a token of appreciation, said the committee. Along with that, he will also receive tickets to all the National Carnival Events.
According to Caribbean locals, the Carnival celebration has a rich history rooted in the nation's sugarcane production and originated as a celebration of freedom before the end of slavery. The festival offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the island's culture, savor local cuisine, and shop for handmade crafts which are perfect for personal keepsakes or gifts. As one attendee noted, whether you're a fan of music, dance, culture, or food, Sugar Mas has something for everyone, wrapping you in its vibrant colors."
Here is the complete schedule of events for Sugar Mas 54
November 2025
Sun 23 Nov – Sugar Mas Awards
Fri 28 Nov – Senior Calypso Elim.1
Sat 29 Nov – Senior Calypso Elim.2
Events R Us – Ties & Tiaras Family Gala
December 2025
Fri 05 Dec – Power Soca Elim.
Sat 06 Dec – Groovy Soca Elim.; Wholesome Family Ent. – Festival of Lights
Sun 07 Dec – Ja Hair Salon – Braids and Bacchanal
Mon 08 – Thu 11 Dec – In the Spirit of Christmas
Fri 12 Dec – Midnight Escape; Awesome Navigator – Calypso Review
Sat 13 Dec – Miss Teen SKN Pageant; Deejay Flames – Rhum and Soca
Sun 14 Dec – Junior Calypso Final
Tue 16 Dec – Ministry of Health – Carnival Warm Up
Wed 17 Dec – Senior Calypso Semis; Ministry of Agriculture – Agri-Christmas Night Market
Thu 18 Dec – Folklore Galore
Fri 19 Dec – Soca Monarch Final; Iconic - Inception
Sat 20 Dec – Cane Juice – Cooler Fete
Sun 21 Dec – WD 40 Production – Gifted For A Purpose; Carambola Beach Club - Boozy Brunch; DJ Dre - Soaked
Mon 22 Dec – ASAP – Glow Parade
Tue 23 Dec – Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant
Wed 24 Dec – Bacchanal Chasers – Aktivate
Fri 26 Dec – J’ouvert
Sat 27 Dec – Junior Carnival Parade Day; DJ Tero Entertainment - Sunset
Sun 28 Dec – Panorama; Tidal SKN - Anchored; The Godfather Beach Bar – Beach Picnic
Mon 29 Dec – ABC Promotions & Friends – Bachannal Mondays T-Shirt Mas; Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean – Talented Teen Pageant
Tue 30 Dec – Senior Calypso Final; Freaks Mas X, Lux Carnival - Darkers On The Water
Wed 31 Dec – Rotary Club of Liamuiga – New Year’s Ball
January 2026
Thu 01 Jan – Grand Parade; Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge
Fri 02 Jan – Last Lap; Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge
Sat 03 Jan – Know U Fren Bar - Rep U Band; LUXE Carnival - Allure
Sun 04 Jan – Ultra Carnival – Whine & Chill
Sat 24 Jan – Prize Giving & Minister’s Cocktail
