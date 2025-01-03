St Kitts and Nevis: Breast Cancer survivor’s dance steps at Sugar Mas wins hearts

Lisa, a cancer survivor also lovingly known as 'Carnival Aunty,' celebrated life with strength and joy at the Grand Parade of Sugar Mas 53.

A cancer survivor named LISA aka “Carnival Aunty” showcased her resilience and defied all odds during the Grand Parade of Sugar Mas 53 in St Kitts and Nevis.

Despite having undergone a double mastectomy to remove both her breasts due to cancer Lisa, mostly known as the Carnival Aunty, was seen enjoying and dancing her heart out. She danced during the band performances, showcasing her energy, confidence and love for life.

During her performance, she dressed up in cultural appearance with multicolored jewelry in the neck and pink colored Bejeweled in the legs with gold-colored shoes. She joined a troupe in the grand parade and encouraged the citizens to celebrate the festive carnival parade.

Carnival Aunty’s positive message

While sharing her journey, she called herself blessed and said that everyone is blessed when they have financial support, good health and family. Lisa also encouraged the citizens to remain positive in their lives and noted, “When we look at others, we feel that we are less blessed, but when we look the other way, we are more than.”

Referring to St Kitts and Nevis as blessing, she expressed delight in returning to her homeland in 2025 to celebrate New Year and to celebrate her new life. “The last time I was here, I was more than, I had a 40 DD, Here I am with 40 0.”

“Live your life, be blessed, be a blessing to yourself and be a blessing to others as this is the time to cherish moments in our lives,” Carnival Auty asserted.

She also asked the girls to get their mammogram on time as early detection saves lives.

Netizens calls her inspiration

Seeing her dancing in the parade, Netizens reacted to the situation and called her inspiration who lost their will towards life. One of the users on Facebook, Francette James showered love for her energy and noted, “Her confidence is amazing with her double mastectomy, it is incredible to enjoy and love life with such energy. I see a bright future for her because she is filled with pure love and confidence.”

Another user Isis Walters added, “If happiness as a person, it would be her, she is great while celebrating her new life on the occasion of New Year. Grand Parade of Sugar Mas 53 is a great way to celebrate life as the lady is survivor of the deadly disease.”

Grand Parade

Sugar Mas 53 is the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, and the Grand Parade is one of the events where different bands and local artistes gather on the streets to celebrate. With the beats of steelpan, and calypso, performers such as Kollision Band, Small Axe Band, Anansi and International Band displayed culture of the country.

The parade featured the participants who dressed up in vibrant, bejeweled outfits and danced on the beats of the soca. The masquerades and moko Jumbies also performed to provide traditional touch to Sugar Mas 53.