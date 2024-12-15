Sugar Mas 53 officially opens in St Kitts and Nevis with spectacular performances and cultural showcase

The event attracted a huge crowd of people showcasing locals’ excitement for this annual festival which celebrates the rich culture and tradition of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The most anticipated carnival of St Kitts and Nevis ‘Sugar Mas 53’ was officially declared open on Saturday night with the Soca Monarch event at Carnival Village.

The event attracted a huge crowd of people showcasing locals’ excitement for this annual festival which celebrates the rich culture and tradition of St Kitts and Nevis.

The carnival this year will be held from December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025 with the celebrations officially kicked off yesterday.

The Saturday night event featured a number of performances in two different segments. King Ras Kelly AkaiiUSweet & Tabap, Riktik, Jazzbo Jervin V & 5 Star Pino, Kymate & Tazzy G Luck Boss and KT Dan performed in the power segment while Jazzbo & Tabap Ras Kelly, KT Dan, Delly Ranks, Luck Boss, Shanna, Daddy2Sec and Mr Hype performed in groovy segment.

A major highlight of the event was the performance of Minister of Public Infrastructure Konris Maynard who before joining the politics was known as ‘King Konris’. He had also won the National, Senior Monarch Calypso Crown on multiple occasions nationally and regionally.

His performance was very energetic and made the audience groove on diverse beats.

Following his performance, the Minister looked delighted to be back on the stage after such a long period of time and said, “Well, as always, it's nice to be on this stage, uh, doing it many times before. You just never lose it, the enjoyment, so I had a wonderful time. The crowd also enjoyed it and I am glad I was able to contribute to the opening of Carnival.”

He further called for the carnival to be a good one and said that he wants everyone to have a good time as it is the Christmas season in St Kitts and Nevis.

“We do it special where we have Christmas and carnival mix. And so I want to encourage everybody to come out and enjoy yourself. We had a long year, a good year in some respects, challenges in other respects. We just need to celebrate life and this is a good time to do it,” he added.

Moreover, several other leaders took to Facebook to share glimpses of the opening night with Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins saying that finally it is a time to celebrate in style, soak up the vibes and make lasting memories.

Sugar Mas aka St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival

Sugar Mas is a two-day parade which will take place on January 1 and 2, 2025 but the celebrations kick off as early as December 15, allowing locals and visitors to indulge in a number of events and activities and set the stage for the grand parade on the New Year.

Throughout this period, the island will celebrate its rich heritage, vibrant music and diverse culture and traditions.

The carnival is more than just the parade as it is a celebration filled with the hottest parties including fetes, lively beach parties and intimate gatherings.

The Sugar Mas also comprises of iconic J’Ouvert which is a vibrant early morning celebration that captures the soul and heart of the island. It is known as one of the most thrilling J’Ouvert experiences in the Caribbean.

During this, the revelers come to the streets in colourful outfits and dance to their fullest while being entertained by live music and performances by several bands and musicians from across the island and region.

Every this, this carnival attracts a number of visitors from across the region and the globe as well as a number of people from the diaspora all returns back to the Federation to indulge in this exciting celebration.