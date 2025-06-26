United Airlines to add Wednesday flights from Newark to Dominica starting this October

The announcement was made during the 5th meeting of the 2nd session of the 11th Parliament on Tuesday.

Dominica: In a significant development, US based United Airlines is proposing an additional weekly service between Dominica and Newark, New Jersey. According to the details shared by Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre the airline is proposing to provide these services on every Wednesday from October 2025 onwards.

The Minister added that the government welcomes the addition of these Wednesday flights which will eventually increase the number of direct flights coming from North America to Dominica, which is the most preferred option for visitors.

It was noted by the finance minister that the government of Dominica has successfully negotiated an agreement with the US based airline for direct flights between the two destinations every Saturday which kicked off on February 14, 2025.

While announcing the additional flights, Minister McIntyre said that the airline is very happy with the overall performance of the Saturday flights and as of May 2025, the average load factor was 77 percent.

Notably, the new Wednesday flight is being proposed to kick off on October 19, 2025, and will continue through April 26, 2026, and again from October 17, 2026, to April 24, 2027, as follows. These flights are reportedly scheduled to leave Newark at 9 am and arrive in Dominica at 1 39 pm while the return flight will depart Dominica at 2 45 pm and will arrive in Newark at 7 51 pm.

McIntyre further explained that the aircraft and capacity is a Boeing 737, and the capacity is between 126 to 179 people, signalling that hundreds of more passengers will be able to arrive in Dominica.

The finance minister indicated that this would allow enhanced flexibility for passengers who are seeking shorter stays in Dominica. He added that the government is now expecting increased stayover visitor arrivals which will result in increased economic activity.

The increased capacity of flights also shows the airline’s trust in the destination and its commitment towards providing its customers with the flights according to their own preferred time.