United Airlines’ Inaugural Flight Lands in Dominica, Marking Major Tourism Milestone

United Airlines passengers together with crew members received a grand reception as the inaugural direct service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) touched down at Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica on February 15, 2025. The air link's historical importance for Dominica was symbolized through a water cannon tribute followed by an official reception orchestrated by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit.

This Saturday service marks an important addition which improves the air connectivity system of Dominica. A Boeing 737-700 aircraft will operate the flight until August 2025, which shall again restart on October 18, 2025. Tourism stakeholders together with government officials celebrated this occasion as a major development which strengthened access to the island particularly for U.S. travelers.

Officials share their thoughts on the historic move

Prime Minister Skerrit honored this development as a “landmark moment for Dominica” when he delivered his words at the welcome ceremony. The direct flight establishes fresh possibilities between our tourism industry and local business sector and allows Dominican ex-pats more ways to get back home.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton showed agreement with such remarks by observing that the first flight departed at a time that matched key local celebrations to start Mas Domnik Carnival in early March. The minister stated that air connectivity improvements will create an immediate significant impact on the tourism economy.

Discover Dominica Authority CEO Marva Williams confirmed that the new flight path offers American visitors from the important tourism market in the U.S. tri-state region a hassle-free journey experience. The company expects an upward trend in American visitors who wish to experience genuine nature-based attractions because of this direct air service, according to Williams.

Factors leading to the significant linkage

The runway extension at Douglas-Charles Airport served as the key factor in making this accomplishment possible. The updated runway at Douglas-Charles Airport achieved full implementation in September 2024 by reaching a length of 1,936 meters (6,352 feet) which enabled bigger aircraft to use the facility while extending flight possibilities to major international airports.

The inaugural flight passengers, consisting of tourists, along with business travelers and nationals upheld the positive sentiment about skipping numerous stopovers between destinations. The passenger from New York declared the flight development "game changing." The avid traveler said, "I patiently waited for direct flights to Dominica since years ago and today finally this possibility became reality."

According to island officials, the direct connection between Dominica and the United States is expected to support sustainable economic development. Changes to the airport infrastructure will help the Nature Island welcome larger numbers of international travelers in the approaching years.