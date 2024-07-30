Trinidad: United Airlines relaunches New Jersey-POS flights this winter

The Chicago based airline confirmed the development and said it will start to serve on this new route from December 19, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago: The major American airline, United, is all set to fly between New Jersey and Port of Spain, after several years of shutting its service on this route.

The Chicago based airline confirmed the development and said it will start to serve on this new route from December 19, 2024, to January 6, 2025.

The airline will operate a seasonal nonstop service from the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad during the peak winter season, offering the travellers more options to travel to the island.

The flight UA 1904 will be departing New Jersey daily at 7 pm and will arrive in Port of Spain at 1:05 am while the return flight UA 1905 will depart from POS at 2:20 am arriving back at the EWR airport just over five hours later at 6:55 am.

The airline will be providing this one-month service on this route through their Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

Moreover, the Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell expressed happiness over the resumption of this route and said that the United Airlines resuming service from Port of Spain, Trinidad to North America, although on a seasonal basis, is indeed a welcoming news.

He added that this new service will add a much-needed airlift and seating capacity during the busy holiday season as a huge number of travellers tend to travel to Trinidad just in time for Christmas and New Year.

Mitchell also revealed his plans of continuing to discuss with United about increased frequency to and from Port of Spain for the next year.

Notably, United Airlines at present operates a daily nonstop service to Houston, Texas from Trinidad and this is the first time that it will operate between Port of Spain and Newark since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Trinidad and Tobago to close its borders.

The services from Houston, Texas was also resumed on December 21, 2021, almost 21 months after the island closed its borders to a number of scheduled international flights.

This move from the airline is also aimed at help meeting the increased demand from American travellers. The expanded services will allow over 150 passengers daily to travel between both countries.

Also, the airline’s Vice President of International Planning, Matt Stevens has also expressed his desire to expand its services to the Caribbean region. He said that United is proud to continue to grow its Caribbean presence as part of its broad, industry leading international expansion.

Stevens noted that these additional services provide the customers with even more options to travel to Trinidad and help position United as the airline of choice for travellers planning their leisure travel.

Also, more flights will mean more visitors to Trinidad and Tobago which will provide a major boost to the tourism sector of the island. These additional flights will also allow more people to indulge in the rich culture and diversity of the country, marking an increase in its overall presence on the world map.