Dominica: Portsmouth Marina construction to boost tourism in the North, PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the contractors are working on “full swing” to complete the Cabrits Marina in Portsmouth. He added that the completion will enhance tourist activity to the island’s north side. As per the initial reports the area has been cleared for dredging in the Bell Hall area.

He toured the project site along with several other delegates to check the ongoing work at the site.

“This is the start of a new chapter for tourism in the North of the island, positioning Dominica as a premier destination for yachting enthusiasts,” Skerrit said in a video message posted on his social media. He also added the hashtag Dynamic Dominica.

First of its kind on the island of Dominica, the Marina is designed to accommodate different types of vessels. The infrastructure also includes an administration building, a custom house to ensure comprehensive services for all visitors.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the key project was held in May 2024, marking a pivotal step in Dominica’s development strategy. PM Skerrit, who was present at the event, spoke about its potential to transform the country’s economy.

An EC$ 201 million Project

Dominica has focused on giving its infrastructure a big push to accommodate the growing tourism sector. Cabrits Marina is part of the plan to welcome the increasing number of yachts which will be constructed by Range Developments.

The EC$ 201 million projects will also accommodate large vessels up to 150 feet in length and have a marine village with modern amenities for dining and shopping. There will also be an administrative and a customs building to provide services to all maritime visitors.

The project is primarily financed through Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme, which is instrumental in mobilizing resources for its development.

Project more than just physical construction, PM Skerrit said in 2024

At the ground-breaking ceremony, the PM said the Cabrits Marina project is more than just physical construction and speaks about the progress and development for both the Portsmouth community and the broader northern Dominican region. He also said that the project is aligned with the sustainable development goals of the island-nation, which aims to become the planet’s first climate-resilient nation.

The government has ensured that the natural environment surrounding the project is preserved while it is being constructed as part of its sustainable development programme.

Cabrits Marina’s economic significance for the Dominican economy is big. Portsmouth is expected to become a major hub for recreational and commercial activities. Annually, the island-nation sees around 2,000 yachts arriving on its shores, bringing in several thousands of passengers. The new facility is likely to increase the numbers more, enhancing Dominica’s position as a yachting destination.

The marina’s duty-free status is likely to see more investments coming to the country, boosting local businesses, creating jobs and facilitating the overall economic progress. It will also complement other major development projects underway on the island.