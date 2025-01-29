Five contestants unveiled for upcoming Miss OECS Pageant 2025 in Dominica

This year competition will be tough, with five contestants showcasing their skills and unique stories to win the crown.

Dominica: The five contestants for the Miss OECS Pageant 2025 have been unveiled during an exciting event held on Tuesday night at Old Mill Cultural Centre in Dominica. These contestants represent a dynamic range of backgrounds from across the Caribbean region.

The first contestant revealed is Kyanna Dyer from Dominica followed by Shania Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Timiqua Deterville from Saint Lucia, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat and Lisha Beache from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The pageant will take place on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Carnival City in Windsor Park Sports Stadium – Forecourt, Dominica under the theme ‘Elysian, Elegance and Empowerment’.

The competition this year is anticipated to be very fierce with each female having her own unique and exceptional story to tell. The five contestants will be vying for the crown by showcasing their skills in different segments.

While revealing the contestants, the organisers noted, “This year’s pageant promises to be an unforgettable showcase of culture, talent, and beauty as these remarkable young women prepare to light up the stage on January 31st, 2025. Let’s celebrate and support these incredible ambassadors of OECS pride as the countdown to pageant night continues!”

Contestants to compete across five segments

During the ceremony, the organisers further revealed that the pageant will feature five segments where the contestants will be provided with tasks to perform and showcase their talents, on the basis of which the winner will be chosen.

The first round will comprise of a ‘promotional video’ during which the contestants will be tasked with creating a video explaining why they should be the winner of this pageant. In the second segment of ‘creative national wear and promotional speech’, the young ladies will showcase the rich culture of the Caribbean through their outfit and will give a speech in front of the judges.

The third round will be ‘question and answer’ during which each contestant will be asked a question, and they will have to answer on the spot without taking much time to think. This will be followed by the ‘Performing Talent’ round, where the young females will showcase their talent through dance.

The last round will be ‘Swimming and Evening Wear’, tasking the contestants with wearing outfits and walking confidently on the ramp.

On the basis of points which the five participants will secure in each of the round will decide the winner of this year’s Miss OECS Pageant, said the organisers.

Notably, Miss OECS pageant was launched in Dominica 20 years ago with an aim to provide a platform to the young girls who want to choose pageantry as their career. This pageant allows females from different OECS countries to come in front of each other and engage in a healthy competition.