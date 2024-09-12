Tragedy in Tobago: Mother and 2 children found dead in water tank

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a mother and her two children, who were reported missing since September 2, 2024, were found dead inside a green metal WASA water tank. The discovery was made in Parrot Hall, Parlatuvier, Tobago, on Wednesday evening.



According to the Senior Police Officials, 33-year-old Sarah Smith, three-year-old Genuine Smith, and 18-month-old Phoenix Smith’s decomposing bodies were found in the water tank around 5:30 pm yesterday.



The crime scene investigators had to struggle a lot to get inside the huge metal water tank where the bodies of a Tobago mother and her two infant children were. A hole was cut at the base of the tank so the relevant personnel could access the bodies of three victims.



The victims were last seen walking into some bushes naked in Parlatuvier, Tobago, on Monday, September 2, 2024.



The police also reported that Smith’s mother reported her missing, and the mother also said that her daughter was displaying suspicious behavior.



Notably, the President of the United Friends Foundation Shevonne Phillips Manning reported that she was helping Smith to start a new life. The female reported that victim came to Tobago five months ago to start a new life and unfortunately ended up like this.



Manning said that she helped the victim pay her rent and other bills as she was struggling both financially and mentally.



While the details of the incident are not yet clear, police are trying to establish the motive behind this killing in order to move forward with the investigation. As of now, it is being said that the victim sought help from social services and other people but did not get any.



Meanwhile, the citizens and residents of Tobago are taking to social media to express their condolences and shock over the sad incident.



“I'm trying to understand did she kill herself and her children because she was in a bad situation or did someone kill them,” wrote a user named Ola Mkubwa, while another user said, “I always tell people social welfare officers do help who they want to because it has special needs case and the parent trying so many time and she can get no assistance.”