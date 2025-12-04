Anguilla Air launches daily to St Kitts ahead of Sugar Mas 54 

The airline announced that the flight will depart Anguilla’s Clayton J Lloyd International Airport at 8:30 am from Sunday to Friday and 2:30 pm on Saturdays.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, air carrier Anguilla Air Services has launched daily return flights between Anguilla and St Kitts in order to provide a new route for travellers across the north-eastern Caribbean ahead of the highly anticipated Sugar Mas 2025. The Sugar Mas 54 refers to the 2025-2026 national carnival celebration in St. Kitts and Nevis, which will take place from December 12, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

While making the announcement, the airline said that the flight will depart from Anguilla’s Clayton J Lloyd International Airport at 8 30 am from Sunday to Friday and at 2 30 pm on every Saturday.

This new service will reduce the travel time between the two destinations significantly as it will take around 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the return flights from St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport will depart at 9 45 am from Sunday to Friday and at 5 pm on every Saturday.

Through its official Facebook account, the airline noted, “Anguilla Air Services is ready to take you straight into the heart of the celebration with daily flights to St. Kitts! Carnival season is heating up, and Sugar Mas 54 is calling your name, from the fetes and street parades to the music, culture, and unforgettable Kittitian energy. It’ sweet to the core, Sugar Mas 54.”

For this service, the airline said that the fare costs US$127 one way from Anguilla or $284 for a round trip. The inaugural flight last week to St Kitts was greeted with a water salute and traditional dance which was followed by a warm welcome ceremony by St Kitts and Nevis tourism officials.

On the launch day, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson said that the day marked a transformative moment for St Kitts as they expand the pathways which connect the people, culture and the economy to the wider Caribbean region.

She further added that the introduction of this new service is more than the launch of a route as it is a good investment in opportunity. The inaugural flight was also joined by Tourism Director at the Anguilla Tourist Board Jameel Rochester who expressed his gratitude to the St Kitts and Nevis government for embracing this opportunity.