Guyana to give $100,000 cash grant to adults starting 2026

In addition to the cash grant, the government will provide support to citizens who want to build or upgrade their homes.

Guyana: President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that the government will give every Guyanese aged 18 and older a $100,000 cash grant per annum starting in 2026.

The plan is part of the government’s five-year program to help citizens and improve household incomes.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali stated that the 2026 Budget is set to provide a $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese aged 18 years and older, as an initiative that forms part of a broader strategy to provide direct financial support to citizens.

President Ali added that the government has also set additional cash grants that will be paid over in the next five years, as the government continues to roll out measures aimed at improving household welfare and strengthening disposable income.

But beyond the universal cash grant, the government is also set to roll out direct assistance to citizens that are looking to build homes or upgrade the ones that they have.

Parents with school-aged children are also set to receive a cash grant increase of $100,000 dollars per annum.

The full disclosure of the cash grants are set to be rolled out early in 2026, along with the 2026 Budget.

Citizens of Guyana and the Caribbean have expressed their approval over the $1,000 cash grants to citizens over 18 years and the other beneficiaries. With one user ‘Reuben Morgan’ taking to Facebook to write, “I am happy for Guyana, it's people, and what is now possible. Looking back to the days of Mr. Forbes Burnham, things and times were very difficult, and unrewarding. Laterly, nationals playing on the WI test team, 70's & 80's, could spill horror stories, I would never repeat here.”

While other citizens have called the Guyana government to do better with one user, ‘Winston Wilbert Smith’ writing, “Good idea, but instead of money, provide homes free college education, free medical hospitals ,prepaid cards to buy groceries and much more. Also, bring back the trains ASAP and build much better roads. Also, develop a system to train all drivers to drive safely before giving them licenses. Come on, as leaders be honest, smart and professional for your GT PEOPLE”