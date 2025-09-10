2025-09-10 14:18:42
‘Gross Violation of Sovereignty’: President Ali condemns Israeli attack near Guyana’s Embassy in Qatar

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana joins global condemnation of Israel's bombing attack in Qatar that killed five Hamas members and a member of Qatar's security forces.

Written by Monika Walker

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali has condemned Israel’s acts of  bombing  Qatar on Tuesday, 9 September approximately one mile from the Guyana Embassy. Standing along with multiple international governments to condemn Israel’s act.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has joined various nations to sternly condemn the bombing attack in Qatar by Israel that killed five Hamas members including the son of senior leader Khalil al-Hayya and a member of Qatar’s security forces.

Israel has claimed that the attack was made to address the serious threat that is Hamas’s leadership that was located at the Qatari capital, in Doha.

Hamas has claimed that the attempt by Israel to assassinate its ceasefire negotiating team "failed" while Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the strike as "fully justified" because it targeted senior Hamas leaders who organized the 7 October 2023 attack on the country.

National governments across the world including China, Russia, Moscow, Beijing Switzerland, Guyana, and many more have stood with Qatar to condemn Israel’s attack on Qatar calling it a gross violation of the country’s sovereignty and international laws.

Meanwhile Qatar called the attack to be "cowardly" and a "blatant violation" of international law, while the UK, France and UN have also condemned the attack.

Trump, wanting to have his cake and eat it too, has not issued any official stance on the matter but said that once he was notified about the by the US military, he "immediately directed" his special envoy to inform Qatar,  but added that it was "too late".

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has issued a forced evacuation order for Gaza City, with Avichay Adraee announcing via social media that residents should evacuate the Remal neighborhood and the Port of Gaza and head to the Israeli-designated 'safe zone' of al-Mawasi.

President Ali affirmed that Guyana is therefore standing in full solidarity with Amir and people of the State of Qatar and added that his administration believes that Israel’s unilateral military strike in Qatar will not assist in ending the war in Gaza and achieving the lasting peace which the Middle East is seeking for including Israel.

Meanwhile Israel ambassador to the United States, has stated that the Hamas leadership is on notice and will be eliminated noting that if Israel’s attack was unsuccessful, they will get them next time.

This is a developing story with WIC News as we continue to uncover the boiling tensions and attacks happening in the middle east and worldwide.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

