Guyana Election Results 2025: Irfaan Ali secures 2nd term as PPP/C wins majority with 34 of 65 seats

Dr Ali has secured a second term as president, with PPP/C winning a majority by capturing 34 of the 65 parliamentary seats.

Guyana: Dr Irfaan Ali of People’s Progressive Party/Civic has secured a massive victory in the highly anticipated general and regional elections 2025, according to the preliminary results. This is according to the Statements of Poll shared by the Guyana Election Commission on their official website, but the official results will be declared by them on September 4.

Dr Ali, who was seeking a 2nd term in the office, has not only secured the presidency for himself but has also won the majority of elected parliamentary seats for PPP/C by securing 34 out of 65 seats.

As indicated by WIC News’ opinion polls, the PPP/C is holding a clear lead among respondents with the newcomer WIN being the main contender.

The elections which took place on Monday, September 1, 2025, saw participation from six parties however the major contest was between PPP/C, We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) led by US sanctioned billionaire Azruddin Mohamed and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) led by Aubrey Norton.

Guyana’s Election Commission has also confirmed that over 750,000 voters cast their votes at over 2,800 polling booths across the nation.

Just two hours ago, Dr Ali took to Facebook and hinted at a possible victory for his party. He said that by the end of today, the trend will be clear, and the party will be in a position to move forward together.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Guyanese for conducting a peaceful polling process across the nation.

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who also serves as the General Secretary of PPP/C updated his Whatsapp Status with a thumbs up, which again indicated a positive result for his political party.

While the official results are yet to be declared by the Guyana Elections Commission on September 4, 2025, political experts are determined that there not be much difference between the preliminary and final results.