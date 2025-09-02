Guyana Election Commission slams fake poll results linked to Team Mohammed, labels act ‘despicable’

Allegations have emerged regarding fake Statements of Poll (SOPs) circulating during the election period, which reportedly showed Azruddin Mohammed’s We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party leading in a specific region.

Guyana: In a shocking occurrence amid the Guyana Elections 2025 on Monday, September 1, 2025, a fake statement of poll (SOP) went viral right after the voting ended. Guyana Election Commission’s member Yolanda Ward slammed the fabricated polls and mentioned that “it would have been impossible for a ballot counting to have begun at any polling station within that period of time”.

The fake SOPs allegedly showcased Azruddin Mohammed’s We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party leading in a particular region.

During a press conference held right after the polls, Ward described the act as "despicable" and also mentioned that it appears to be designed to create a false impression on the general public. She also stated that it has been particularly done through the Facebook page linked to "Team Mohammed," as a part of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political outfit which is led by Azruddin Mohammed who is U.S. based businessman.



Also the statement given by the GECOM made it clear that it is impossible that a ballot counting can be done that fast at any polling station. They also stated that the act done by the team Mohammed is counted as a fraud with the public, while creating an impression that they have been successful at the polls.

In the further statement they appealed to all stakeholders to not accept the results from any anonymous page or source. They also told the public that they should accept the results of the elections posted by the GECOM on their official website in the form of statements of poll, as an official declaration of the results.

It is also being said by the commission that the matter of fake publication is very serious and also this case will be handed to the Guyana Police Force for the investigation. The Commission's statement also clears the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process while ensuring the only official results are recognized as true.

This despicable incident has sent shockwaves to the entire public and after hearing about this, the public got angry with the party. They also started posting their thoughts through Facebook.