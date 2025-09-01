Guyana Election Results 2025: Tight Contest Between PPP/C, APNU, WIN 

WIC News will be bringing live updates, breaking developments, and key results throughout the day as Guyana decides its political future

With more than 97% of Statements of Poll (SOPs) now available on the Guyana Elections Commission’s website, projections confirm a decisive win for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which has secured more than 200,000 votes. This result ensures President Dr. Irfaan Ali will continue in office for another five years.

The results also revealed that the APNU coalition, which was once a major competitor of PPP/C, is suffering major setbacks and is lacking behind in yesterday’s 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The Guyana Election Commission has confirmed that the official results will come out on September 4, 2025 after the conclusion of counting of ballots by the evening of Septembe 3, 2025.

