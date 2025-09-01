Guyana Election Results 2025: Tight Contest Between PPP/C, APNU, WIN
With more than 97% of Statements of Poll (SOPs) now available on the Guyana Elections Commission’s website, projections confirm a decisive win for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which has secured more than 200,000 votes. This result ensures President Dr. Irfaan Ali will continue in office for another five years.
The results also revealed that the APNU coalition, which was once a major competitor of PPP/C, is suffering major setbacks and is lacking behind in yesterday’s 2025 General and Regional Elections.
The Guyana Election Commission has confirmed that the official results will come out on September 4, 2025 after the conclusion of counting of ballots by the evening of Septembe 3, 2025.
Updates
PPP/C Projected Victorious as WIN Surges to Become Guyana’s New Opposition
With more than 97% of Statements of Poll (SOPs) now available on the Guyana Elections Commission’s website, projections confirm a decisive win for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which has secured more than 200,000 votes. This result ensures President Dr. Irfaan Ali will continue in office for another five years.
Meanwhile, the newly-formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has surged past expectations to claim second place and will now be the main opposition in Guyana.
While the official declaration from GECOM is still pending, these projections signal a major political realignment in Guyana, with WIN displacing APNU as the dominant opposition force in Parliament.
Guyana Elections 2025: Allegations of Foreign Voter Irregularities Spark Controversy
While the People's Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) led by Dr Irfaan Ali is on a clear path to win 2025 general and regional elections, the Guyana Human Rights Association along with 11 other organisations are raising concerns that foreigners were allowed to vote.
Regarding this issue, the Guyana Election Commission has already pointed that the constitution allows for nationals of Commonwealth states to vote if they are living in Guyana for over a year now.
This comes after APNU Presidential candidate Aubrey Norton raised concerns about 107 Indian nationals voting in the Plaisance/Ogle area and 27 Bangladeshis voting in Diamond. The Guyana Human Rights Association and 11 other organisations claim that there are credible reports and video evidence which clearly show groups of alleged Bangladeshi and Indian contract workers arriving at polling stations in Region 4. These groups were transported by bus and were also met by senior police officers which suggested prior organisation.
The organisations state that these individuals presented Guyanese National ID cards but had "Commonwealth" recorded under the Nationality field instead of "Guyanese", which is legally invalid. They are now arguing that these type of registrations of foreign nationals should have been rejected under the Guyana Constitution and electoral law.
The over dozen organisations are calling on international observers to withhold the official election results until foreign voter irregularities as well as accessibility breaches are fully investigated. Furthermore, they are calling for clarification on the number, origin as well as the status of all foreign voters on the electoral register and whether any contractual obligation influenced their participation.
Guyana Holds Its Breath: Election Results Pending Amidst PPP/C and WIN Gains
It was business as usual in downtown Georgetown on Tuesday, even as Guyana quietly awaits the official results of Monday’s general and regional elections. At Regent Road, reports suggested that Azruddin Mohamed and his party appear to be making serious inroads in APNU strongholds, raising speculation that he could emerge as the next Opposition Leader.
Meanwhile, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), led by incumbent President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has also made significant gains, according to sources.
Despite mounting speculation, all major political parties remain unusually quiet and guarded as they await the Guyana Elections Commission’s official announcement.
GECOM Denies Claims of Ballot Box Openings in Regions 3, 4 and 6, Labels Allegations as ‘False’
A citizen named ‘Melly Mel’, in a recent Facebook post, claimed that the Guyana Elections Commission has opened ballot boxes in region 3, 4 and 6, however, GECOM has denied these allegations, calling them ‘false’.
According to GECOM, these allegations are designed only to spur panic among the citizens across the country with the aim of causing public confusion and chaos.
Guyana Elections 2025: AFC Loses Opposition Status, APNU Weakens as WIN Rises to Main Opposition
The Alliance For Change (AFC) party led by Nigel Hughes has lost its parliamentary opposition status while its former coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), headed by Aubrey Norton, has suffered a substantial decline in political influence as a majority of its supporters shifted towards the political newcomer We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) this time.
The preliminary vote count of September 1 General and Regional Elections clearly show that the AFC struggled to secure enough votes to earn a seat in the National Assembly and on the other hand the APNU’s political power has weakened.
With Dr Irfaan Ali and PPP/C poised to lead the country for a 2nd term, the newly formed WIN party will become the main opposition in the national assembly, as projected by the preliminary results.
Guyana Elections 2025: Social Media Flooded with Congratulations for Dr Irfaan Ali and PPP/C Victory
With projections now pointing to a decisive victory for Dr Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C, social media has erupted in celebration. Thousands of congratulatory messages are pouring in across Facebook, X, and Instagram, with supporters hailing Ali’s second term as a historic moment for Guyana.
“Guyana has voted and Dr. Irfaan Ali has been re-elected,” said a user named Shawn Binda on X.
A local named Lyndon Franklin, through Facebook, shared a massive congratulatory message. He said, “Congratulations to His Excellency President Ali ,on your re-election. This is a renewed mandate from the people and a clear sign of their continued trust in your leadership and also looking forward for the correction in some areas of leadership under your administration, which has shortcomings.”
Several others are expressing thier happiness, saying that this is the right choice for Guyana.
At the same time, projections confirm that We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by Azruddin Mohamed, has secured the second-highest number of votes and is set to form the main Opposition party in the National Assembly.
Guyana Elections 2025 Projection: WIN Secures Second-Highest Votes, Set to Become Main Opposition
Based on the Statements of Poll (SOPs) released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by Azruddin Mohamed, has secured the second-highest number of votes. This positions WIN to become the main Opposition party in Guyana’s National Assembly which marks a dramatic shift in the country’s political landscape.
Notably, this outcome reflects projections from WIC News’ opinion polls conducted on Facebook, which had already indicated that WIN would emerge as the main contender.
Guyana Elections 2025: PPP/C Secures Over 200,000 Votes, WIN Emerges as Main Opposition, APNU Collapses
The election results that WIC News is projecting show that Dr. Irfan Ali and the PPP/C have secured over 200,000 votes in all electoral districts. WIC News can also project that We Invest in Nationhood, under Azruddin Mohammad, has secured the second-highest number of votes in these elections and will therefore be the main opposition in the National Assembly.
WIC News can also project that APNU has secured over 67,000 votes in these elections and has taken a severe beating. Based on these projections, APNU is unlikely to win any regions.
Voters cast their ballots in ten electoral districts, and these are the results WIC News has analysed based on the data posted on the Guyana Elections Commission's website.
The official results are yet to be declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on September 4, 2025.
Dr Irfaan Ali Set to Return as President as PPP/C Dominates Guyana’s 2025 Elections
Statement of polls posted by the Guyana Elections Commission confirms that Dr. Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C have secured a majority of votes cast on Monday’s polls in order to secure that second term. At this point in time, over 97% of statements of poles have been posted on GECOM’s website.
From those numbers, WIC News can project that Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali will be Guyana’s next President and can go on to form the new government. Dr. Ali, 45, and his family, including Arya Ali and their two sons, will therefore continue to occupy the State House.
Guyana Elections 2025: PPP/C Poised for Historic Win in Region 4 as APNU Support Collapses to WIN
As the unofficial results have already determined that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic led by Dr Irfaan Ali is set for a 2nd consecutive history, the preliminary figures also show that the party is anticipated to win Region 4 for the first time in history.
Based on the results of the Statements of Polls released on the official website of Guyana Elections Commission, WIC News’ team has determined that that the PPP/C will win Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
This region is the one which carries the greatest number of voters with a total of 2176 SOPs released from this region, which makes it a huge factor in determining the winner of the 2025 General and Regional Elections 2025.
Moreover, it is being projected that the APNU, which was once a major contender, has lost most of its supporters to political newcomer, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). The party is now expected to suffer a major defeat in all the ten regions across Guyana while the PPP/C is anticipated to win in regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.
Guyana Elections 2025: PPP/C Leading in Majority of Regions as 96.7% of Vote Counting Completed
As the counting and tabulation of the votes in Guyana continues, WIC News has been able to conclude that the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic is leading in several regions including 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.
Notably, these results are based on the Statement of Polls as released on the Guyana Election’s Commission’s official website so far. Out of 10 regions, counting in six of them have already completed and published on the site while 4 remaining including region 1, 6, 7 and 10 will be completed soon. This accounts for 96.7% of counting have already been concluded.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Wins Majority with 34 of 65 Seats, President Ali Secures 2nd Term
Preliminary results have unveiled that President Dr Irfaan Ali and his political party People’s Progressive Party/Civic has secured a massive victory in the 2025 general and regional elections in Guyana. The results which have been extracted through the Statements of Polls shared by the Guyana Election Commission on their official website shows that the PPP/C secured 34 out of 65 seats.
The unofficial results also claimed that the newcomer We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) was a major competitor while the APNU lacked behind.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Secures Landslide Win at Katari Primary in District 8 with 230 Votes
Fresh results from District 8 (Potaro/Siparuni) show a decisive lead for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the Katari Primary polling station. According to the official Statement of Poll, PPP/C secured 230 votes, while We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) managed 26 votes. APNU recorded just 1 vote and AFC failed to register any support. Out of 258 ballots cast, only one was rejected, underscoring the clear outcome at this station.
Poll Update (District 8: Potaro/Siparuni, Katari Primary, Ballot Box EC 8015)
Results from this polling station are as follows:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 230 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 26 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 1 vote
AFC (Alliance For Change): 0 votes
Other details:
Total valid votes: 257
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 258
PPP/C dominated this polling station with 230 votes, far ahead of WIN’s 26. APNU registered just 1 vote, while AFC did not secure any.
Guyana Elections 2025: GECOM confirms questioned poll statement shared by WIN Party
A Statement of Poll (SOP) first posted by the WIN party, and initially criticized by several news outlets and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as being fake, has now been officially uploaded to GECOM's website. The document is identical to the one previously released by the party.
Guyana Elections 2025: SOPs Completed for Regions 2 and 3, Vote Tabulation Begins Today
All of the SOPs have been submitted for Regions/Districts Two and Three, while some of the other regions/districts are nearing completion. This is according to the official website of Guyana Election Commission (GECOM), which continue to submit live voting details.
Tabulation of the votes is expected to begin today with the official result expected to come out on September 4, 2025.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C’s Irfaan Ali Hints at Positive Outcome
Dr Irfaan Ali, the Presidential candidate of PPP/C, who is seeking a 2nd term in office, gave significant hint at elections results in an official message to Guyanese through his official Facebook account.
In his post, he thanked and congratulated everyone for peacefully exercising their democratic right yesterday. By now it is highly likely that the PPP/C would have already gotten all if not most of its SoP’s together.
Guyana Elections 2025: PPP Demands Recount, Legal Experts Say Only Court Order or Law Change Can Permit It
Sources at Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) say that the PPP is demanding a recount in some areas of the country. Legal experts, however, contend that once the ballot boxes have been sealed, there cannot be reopened, and as such there cannot be a recount unless ordered by the court or GECOM amends the law to facilitate a recount.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads North Georgetown with 9,580 Votes as APNU, WIN Battle for 2nd Place
With 148 of 192 ballot boxes counted in North Georgetown, PPP/C leads with 9,580 votes. APNU follows at 6,209, while newcomer WIN makes strong gains with 5,413. Smaller parties AFC (337), FGM (452), and ALP (73) trail far behind.
Here are the standings so far:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 9,580 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 6,209 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 5,413 votes
FGM: 452 votes
AFC (Alliance For Change): 337 votes
ALP: 73 votes
PPP/C currently leads with 9,580 votes, followed by APNU at 6,209 and WIN close behind with 5,413. Smaller parties AFC, ALP, and FGM trail significantly.
Disclaimer: These results (General) are only partial and do not necessarily reflect the complete results in Georgetown or nationally. WIC News will continue to keep you updated.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN dominates in Hinterland, suggests Unofficial Results
Georgetown, Guyana (Unofficial Results): The PPP faces major setbacks in Guyana’s 2025 elections, with regions 1, 7, 8, and 9 reportedly leaning toward WIN. Even in core bases like regions 3 and 6, margins have narrowed which has left the ruling party vulnerable. Analysts say WIN’s surge in both PPP and APNU strongholds signals a potential realignment not seen in decades.
While official GECOM tallies are still pending but it seems that there is a strong competition between PPP/C and WIN right now. Experts also say that if PPP/C wins, it will not be a landslide victory.
Guyana Election Results 2025: Outspent and Undermined, APNU Still Stands in Capital Stronghold: UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Where one side the unofficial results unveiled that the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party is the main contender of the previous PPP/C government, the other side revealed that the APNU coalition has suffered major setbacks in yesterday’s 2025 General and Regional Elections.
Despite the setback, APNU which was once the main contender of PPP/C, has managed to hold its ground in critical areas such as Georgetown even as WIN seems to make significant strides.
Meanwhile, WIN’s dramatic rise has shaken the political landscape in Guyana. Preliminary results claim that the newcomer seems to have dismantled the long-standing PPP/C strongholds. With official Statements of Poll due on September 4 and possible recounts ahead, political experts suggest Guyana may be on the brink of a new political era.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Shakes Up 2025 Elections, Challenging PPP/C Strongholds, suggest preliminary results
The Guyana 2025 Regional and General Elections have shocked the country as the newcomer We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) is being seen as the major competitor against the previous government People’s Progressive Party/Civic. Unofficial results through the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) indicate that WIN which is being led by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed has made unprecedented gains and is even toppling several traditional PPP/C strongholds.
For the first time in decades, political map in Guyana appears to be shifting. Early tallies suggest that WIN and PPP/C are locked in a tight race, while APNU trails far behind in multiple regions including its stronghold of region 10 (Linden). Reports suggest WIN may have captured as many as five regions once considered PPP/C bastions.
Guyana Election Results Live 2025: Jagdeo Hints at Victory with Thumbs-Up Status After Polls Close
Following the close of polls Monday Night, September 01, 2025, there has been virtual silence from the camps of the political parties which contested the elections.
Notwithstanding that, the Peopls Progressive Party Civic which has been campaigning on a majority landslide victory seems to be hinting at a form of victory which is yet to be clarified.
On Tuesday morning, the Party’s General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo updated his Whatsapp Status with a thumbs up.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads With 107 Votes at Indigenous Conference Hall; WIN Follows With 61
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 911172 E at Indigenous Conference Hall, District 9.
Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 107 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 61 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 21 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 2 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 191
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 192
PPP/C takes the lead with 107 votes, followed by WIN with 61. APNU trails with 21.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Dominates District 3 Polling Station With 114 Votes; WIN Trails at 4
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 332125 A at Endeavour and The Commons Secondary School, District 3.
Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 114 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 4 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 0 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 118
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 119
PPP/C dominates this polling station with 114 votes, far ahead of WIN with just 4.
Guyana Election Results 2025: APNU Leads at Graham’s Hall Primary in District 4 with 60 Votes
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the Statement of Poll (SOP) for Graham’s Hall Primary School, District 4 (Demerara/Mahaica).
Results:
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 60 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 49 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 42 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 6 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 4 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 1 vote
Total valid votes: 162
Spoilt ballots: 3
Total votes cast: 162
APNU holds the lead at this location, followed by PPP/C and WIN in close contention.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Ahead at Aranaputa Primary School with 90 Votes
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Aranaputa Primary School, Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo (District 9).
Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 90 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 67 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 27 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 2 votes
Out of 189 ballots cast, 186 were valid, while 2 were rejected.
The results show PPP/C maintaining a lead, followed by WIN in second place, APNU third, and AFC trailing behind.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads at Tabatinga Nursery, District 9
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Tabatinga Nursery, Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo (District 9).
Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 153 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 94 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 4 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
Out of 255 ballots cast, 251 were valid and 4 rejected.
The results show a clear lead for the PPP/C at this polling station, with WIN securing second place and APNU trailing significantly behind.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Dominates Linden Technical Institute With 70 Votes, APNU Trails on 36
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 012132 A (1) at Linden Technical Institute, District 10.
Results (General Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 70 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 36 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 23 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 4 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 133
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 133
Leading Party: WIN with 70 votes
Trailing Parties: APNU (36), PPP/C (23), FGM (4), AFC (0), ALP (0)
Guyana Election Results 2025: Guyana Elections 2025: PPP/C Dominates at Goed Fortuin Primary With 181 Votes, APNU Trails at 21
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 332242 E at Goed Fortuin Primary School, District 3. This is the same region where Azruddin Mohamed, leader of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), is contesting.
Results (General Election):
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 181 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 21 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 16 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 3 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 1 vote
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 221
Rejected ballots: 3
Total votes cast: 224
Leading Party: PPP/C with 181 votes
Trailing parties: APNU (21), WIN (16), FGM (3), AFC (1), ALP (0)
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads at Mackenzie Primary With 35 Votes, WIN Follows Closely With 30
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division D12121B (1) at Mackenzie Primary School, District 10.
Results (General Election):
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 35 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 30 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 18 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 12 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 2 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 97
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 97
Leading Party: PPP/C with 35 votes
Second: WIN (30 votes)
Trailing: APNU (18), FGM (12), AFC (2)
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Leads With 41 Votes at Watooka Primary, PPP/C and APNU Trail Closely
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division D12125 at Watooka Primary School, District 10.
Results (General Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 41 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 30 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 28 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 13 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 4 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 1 vote
Total valid votes: 117
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 117
Leading Party: WIN with 41 votes, followed by PPP/C with 30 votes and APNU with 28 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: APNU and AFC Tie With 1 Vote Each at Arawai Front Tent, District 7
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 712234 at Arawai Front (Tent), District 7.
Results (Regional Election):
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 1 vote
AFC (Alliance for Change): 1 vote
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 0 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 2
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 2
Leading Parties: APNU and AFC, tied with 1 vote each.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads With 54 Votes at St. John the Baptist Primary, WIN Trails With 40
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 72224 (B1 YL-Z) at St. John the Baptist Primary, District 7.
Results (General Election):
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 54 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 40 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 17 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 111
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 112
Leading Party: PPP/C with 54 votes, followed by WIN with 40 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Leads by 1 Vote at Sherrattie’s Shop, PPP/C Close Behind
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 72232 A (LW) at Sherrattie’s Shop, District 7.
Results (General Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 19 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 18 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 1 vote
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 38
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 38
Leading Party: WIN with 19 votes, narrowly ahead of PPP/C with 18 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads With 53 Votes at St. John the Baptist Primary, WIN Follows With 40
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 72224 (B1 YL-Z) at St. John the Baptist Primary, District 7.
Results (Regional Election):
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 53 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 40 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 18 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 111
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 112
Leading Party: PPP/C with 53 votes, followed by WIN with 40 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Leads With 73 Votes at Hill View Nursery, PPP/C Close Behind at 66
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 722242 B at Hill View Nursery, District 7 (Regional Election).
Results (Regional Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 73 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 66 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 37 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 176
Rejected ballots: 4
Total votes cast: 180
Leading Party: WIN with 73 votes, slightly ahead of PPP/C with 66 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Edges Ahead With 72 Votes at Hill View Nursery, PPP/C Close Behind With 70
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 722242 B at Hill View Nursery, District 7.
Results (General Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 72 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 70 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 35 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 177
Rejected ballots: 3
Total votes cast: 180
Leading Party: WIN with 72 votes, narrowly ahead of PPP/C with 70 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Leads With 88 Votes at District 7, APNU Trails Behind at 38
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 722243B (A-1) at Future Builders Nursery School, District 7.
Results (Regional Election):
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 88 votes
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 32 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 38 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 1 vote
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 159
Rejected ballots: 0
Total votes cast: 159
Leading Party: WIN with 88 votes
Guyana Election Results 2025: PPP/C Leads in District 7 River Front Polling Station With 7 Votes, WIN Secures 2
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statements of Poll (SOPs) for both the Regional and General Elections at Polling Division 712231, River Front (Tent), Kaow Island, District 7.
Regional Election Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 7 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 2 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 0 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 9
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 10
Leading Party: PPP/C with 7 votes
General Election Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 7 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 2 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 0 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 0 votes
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 9
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 10
Leading Party: PPP/C with 7 votes
In both regional and general elections at this polling station, PPP/C secured a clear lead with 7 votes, followed by WIN with 2 votes.
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: PPP/C Leads With 42 Votes in East Berbice/Corentyne Polling Station
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the official Statement of Poll (SOP) for Polling Division 611486 B at Motilall’s Residence, East Berbice/Corentyne, District 6.
Results:
PPP/C (People’s Progressive Party/Civic): 42 votes
APNU (A Partnership for National Unity): 11 votes
WIN (We Invest in Nationhood): 10 votes
AFC (Alliance for Change): 1 vote
ALP (Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity): 0 votes
FGM (Forward Guyana Movement): 0 votes
Total valid votes: 64
Rejected ballots: 1
Total votes cast: 65
This official SOP shows PPP/C leading comfortably at this polling station with 42 votes, ahead of APNU and WIN. Meanwhile, the official SOP shows PPP/C in the lead with 43 votes in the regional election at this polling station.
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: Early Polling Stations Show APNU Leading at Lodge Nursery, PPP/C Ahead at Providence Stadium
According to Stabroek News, the early results from individual polling stations have begun to trickle in. The paper emphasized that these numbers are not indicative of any wider trend, as they only reflect votes from specific locations.
At Lodge Nursery (413612 (D)):
APNU – 66 votes
WIN – 48 votes
PPP/C – 20 votes
AFC – 2 votes
FGM – 2 votes
At Providence Stadium (EC 40206):
PPP/C – 13 votes
WIN – 5 votes
AFC – 2 votes
APNU – 1 vote
FGM – 1 vote
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: GECOM Denounces Fake SOPs Circulated by WIN-Linked Pages
Just moments after the polling in Guyana came to an end, Facebook pages associated with We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party headed by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed shared fake Statements of Poll (SOPs) showing the results in favour of the WIN Party.
While talking about the issue, public relations officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward, said that GECOM rejects the publication of these fake statements and calls for Guyana Police Force to launch an investigation into the same.
She said that at the point of sharing of those images, it is almost impossible for the counting of the ballots in any of the polling stations to even have commenced.
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: Non-Guyanese from Commonwealth States could cast ballots after 1 year of residency: GECOM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has moved to correct several false reports circulating, particularly on social media, related to the conduct of today’s general and regional elections.
Speaking at GECOM’s first press conference of the evening, held shortly after polls closed, Public Relations Officer Yolanda Warde outlined several areas where misinformation had been spreading.
One of the main issues addressed was the eligibility of Commonwealth citizens to participate in voting. Warde noted that under Guyana’s laws, nationals from Commonwealth countries who have been legally residing in the country for at least one year are entitled to be registered and to cast their ballots.
“Identification cards issued to these citizens confirm their residency status and are valid for use during elections,” she explained, noting that this provision is explicitly covered by the National Registration Act.
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: GECOM Hands Ballot Photo Probe to Police, Says Phones Already Banned in Booths
PRO of GECOM Yolanda Ward, during the official press conference, was asked about the circulation of ballot card of the national cyclist on Facebook, to which, she replied, that GECOM does not have the requisite or has not been mandated with investigate capacity and therefore as it relates to ballot circulation on Facebook, GECOM does not know that and the investigation lies in the hands of the police.
Gecom has done enough to stop people to take their mobile phones along with them inside the polling booths, she further added.
Guyana Election Results 2025 Live: FGM Protests Police Presence at Linden Counting Table
Agents of the Forward Guyana Movement in Linden have raised strong objections to the presence and conduct of a police officer positioned directly at the counting table. The officer was observed standing in close proximity to the ballots and transmitting information over a radio as the process unfolded.
This action has been deemed inappropriate, as the officer appeared to be functioning in a role outside of his remit, almost as though he were part of GECOM’s counting team. The party has formally noted its objection and calls on GECOM to immediately address the matter to safeguard the integrity, transparency, and independence of the counting process
Guyana Elections 2025: Blackout in Linden’s Wismar Region Delays Start of Vote Counting
Just as vote counting was about to begin in Linden's Wismar region, a power outage plunged the area into darkness. This has sparked concerns among residents as well as party agents who are monitoring the overall electoral process.
According to reports, the blackout affected several sections of the community, coinciding with preparations for ballot counting at multiple polling stations where election officials and agents were waiting for the tabulation to start.
Guyana Elections 2025: Polls Close, Ballot Counting Underway as Nation Awaits Results
As polling stations across Guyana closed their doors at 6:00 p.m. on September 1, concluding the General and Regional Elections, election officials are set to move swiftly to secure ballot boxes and begin the meticulous process of tallying votes of the Guyana citizens. The count, which will determine the next government leaders of the Guyana citizens.
The counting process is being closely monitored by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), party agents, observers, and eager citizens awaiting the first official results.
Stay tuned for live updates on the vote count across all regions of Guyana.
Guyana Elections 2025: Wheelchair-Bound FGM Candidate Faces Accessibility Challenges at Polls
Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) candidate Hollyanne Bristol had to return home to switch from her electric wheelchair to a manual one so she could be lifted up the stairs at the Church of the Transfiguration on Mandela Avenue to vote.
FGM had earlier complained that proper measures were not in place to facilitate voting for persons living with disabilities.
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU Challenges Police Presence Inside Polling Stations, Citing Legal Breach
APNU representatives have raised objections to police officers being stationed inside polling booths with one of the representatives seen arguing that this violates electoral law. According to the party, the law stipulates that police officers must remain outside the polling station, positioned only at the door to maintain order.
In a video circulating online, a minister can be heard clarifying the matter:
I spoke to the police about this matter, and they are supposed to be spreading the message. He can stand at the door, just outside, not inside. Everything we do has consequences. It is not the Presiding Officer’s decision. It is the law, and we have to work with the law.
Despite this clarification, disputes reportedly continued as some officers insisted they were instructed to remain inside polling stations. APNU has warned that such breaches could lead to unnecessary tension and accused officials of being quick to blame the opposition when disruptions occur.
Guyana Elections 2025: Carter Center and EU Observer Missions Monitor Polls Nationwide
The Carter Center and the European Union (EU) Election Observer Missions (EOMs) are on the ground in Guyana as they are closely monitoring the situation amid the general and regional election.
During the opening of poll, international observers across the country were seen observing the process. There are around 40 observers which are spread across the country to observe that no illegal activities are taking place amid the electoral process.
Guyana Elections 2025: Norton, Rodrigues Clash Over Polling Booth Setup as GECOM Admits Past Irregularities
Tensions arise at a polling station in Sophia earlier today as APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton and PPP candidate Susan Rodrigues engaged in a heated verbal exchange over the positioning of voter compartments.
The dispute highlighted growing concerns about polling day violations and compliance with GECOM’s regulations.
Speaking to local media, Norton said the compartments were not arranged in line with the law. “The law says that you must be able to see the person so that they can’t use the cell phone… they put the polling [compartments] in the way that the agents couldn’t see, so we objected and she was saying she’s satisfied. The law has to be satisfied and it isn’t satisfying the law,” he stated.
Norton confirmed that the issue was rectified after the intervention of GECOM’s Deputy CEO. He added that similar irregularities had been identified at other polling stations, including in Plaisance and No. 8 Village.
The incident comes against the backdrop of GECOM’s August 25 “Operational Update,” where the Commission admitted that some compartments had been poorly positioned during the Disciplined Forces vote which further raised fears of covert ballot photography.
GECOM stressed that while voters may carry phones, but they cannot use them to photograph ballots, with presiding officers, not party agents, responsible for enforcement. Notices and announcements are required at each station, with violations referred to police. To standardize practice, GECOM said a pictorial guide would show the correct setup, ensuring a voter’s body is visible while the ballot remains secret, and directed that any misoriented booths on Election Day be repositioned immediately without halting the poll.
Guyana Elections 2025: First-Time Voter Allawi Angel Proudly Casts Ballot, Urges Youth to Participate
First time voter, Allawi Angel, cast his ballot at Cumberland Primary School, following which, he expressed his pride in exercising his right to vote. “Hi, my name is Adrienne and I'm a first time voter and the process like for my first time was quick, simple and just easy,” he said.
While encouraging the youngsters, he said, “I would advise like young people like myself to come out and vote because the process is very quick and very easy and simple.”
Guyana Elections 2025: DPI’s Lorenda Cuffie Reports Smooth Voting at Mon Repos Primary
DPI's Lorenda Cuffie gives an update from Mon Repos Primary School. She said, “My name is Lorinda Coffee, and this time we're at the polling station at Monroe Primary School on the East Coast corridor, where the voting process has been underway for several hours now.”
At this location, there are no reported hiccups as the voting process has been going well so far, added Cuffie.
Guyana Elections 2025: OAS Chief Observer Bruce Golding Praises Peaceful, Disciplined Voting
“I think the people of Guyana deserve to be congratulated on the peaceful and disciplined way in which they have gone out to cast their ballots” - Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) Chief Observer, Former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding.
Speaking to reporters at a Polling Station in Queenstown, Georgetown Golding disclosed that his team has been able to visit over 300 polling station across the country since the opening of polls at 6:00am.
He told reporters that there were no major hiccups as Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials were well equipped and professional, accommodating all electorate.
Guyana Elections 2025: Aubrey Norton Confronts Minister Susan Rodrigues Over Election Law at Polling Station
APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey C. Norton confronted Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, at a polling station today while stressing the significance of upholding electoral law during the voting process.
In his remarks, Norton underscored that while the ballot must remain secret, the law requires that the voter’s body be visible during the process to ensure transparency.
Under the law, the person must be seen, though the ballot must be secret. GECOM governs this election by law. The law says the body must be seen. We don’t want to see the vote, but my agent must be there. If I come anywhere and see the violation of the law, I will say to them, it’s a violation and it has to stop. Abide by the law
He further warned that any breach of election law would not be tolerated, urging GECOM staff and political agents alike to strictly follow established procedures.
Guyana Elections 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for Georgetown During Tabulation
The Guyana Police Force has announced several road closures in Georgetown starting from 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 1, 2025, to facilitate the tabulation of votes for the General and Regional Elections.
Authorities are urging motorists and residents to take note of the changes and plan alternative routes accordingly.
The streets are as follows:
Alexander and North Road - No entry west.
Camp and Church Street - No entry south.
Camp and Robb Street - No entry north.
Barrack and High - No entry west.
Cowan and Fourth Street - No entry north.
Water and Barrack - No entry east.
Guyana Elections 2025: WIN Accuses PPP of Vote Buying and Intimidation in Northwest District, Calls on GECOM to Act
The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has issued a strong statement alleging that PPP operatives in Arakaka, Northwest District, are offering cash inducements of $10,000 per vote. WIN claims these reports are backed by multiple residents as well as photographs and messages circulating nationwide.
The party further accused the PPP of erecting both branded and unbranded tents near polling stations under the guise of providing “assistance.” According to WIN, these tents are actually tools of intimidation and fearmongering.
WIN’s statement declared:
“The PPP is so consumed with clinging to power that it has resorted to last-minute coercion, intimidation, and vote-buying tactics in the futile hope of reversing the will of the people.”
The party has called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to urgently dismantle the tents, remove those engaged in bribery and intimidation, and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU Candidate Dr. Dexter Todd Votes at Pouderoyen
APNU Candidate Dr. Dexter Todd cast his ballot at Pouderoyen, West Demerara Secondary School. “My voting experience was smooth, no line at 10:30 a.m. The agents were very alert. Or maybe it was just because I knew everyone in the room,” he remarked. Dr. Todd said, "We have this Guyana, come out and vote."
Guyana Elections Live Polling: Georgetown Campaign Manager Urges Higher Turnout, Offers Free Transport for Voters
Georgetown Campaign Manager, Troy Garraway, is urging all citizens to increase voter turnout. He announced that free transportation is available to take you to your polling station.
Garraway also provided an update on voting progress so far, noting steady participation but stressing the importance of every vote.
He said, “Most of the polling stations in Georgetown opened on time, and APNU had agents in place at 98% of them. By 7:00 a.m., we were able to ensure that agents were present in every polling station.”
Garraway noted that the usual morning rush, they expected around 6 am which did not happen today in Georgetown. He added that as of 1 pm, voter turnout at most of the polling stations I visited was between 35% and 40%, compared to the typical 45% to 55% at this time of day. This indicates a lower-than-usual turnout, particularly in Georgetown.
The Campaign Manager further noted that turnout is picking up somewhat in South Georgetown, especially after they boosted transportation services to bring voters to the polling stations. He said that he is hopeful that by 4:00 p.m., the numbers will rise. Normally, Georgetown experiences a turnout of 75% to 80%, and we are still aiming for that level.
While urging everyone to come out and vote, he said, “For anyone in Georgetown who has not yet voted, please come out and do so. If you are experiencing transportation difficulties, you can contact the Georgetown district office, Congress Place, or check our social media pages for contact numbers. Call us, and arrangements will be made to take you to your polling station and back home safely.”
Guyana Election Live 2025: Cabinet Ministers Cast Their Votes Across the Country
As voting continues in Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, several government ministers have joined the stream of citizens heading to the polls.
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, cast her ballot earlier today.
Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai Campbell, was seen voting alongside her family.
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, also exercised his franchise.
Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, cast her vote as well.
The participation of high-level government officials underscores the importance of today’s polls, as the country decides its leadership for the next five years.
Guyana Election Live 2025: Foulis First-Time Voter Praises Smooth Process
Another first-time voter of Foulis, East Coast Demerara is reporting a smooth process, having journeyed early this morning to his polling place to vote.
Talking to the media he said, “The process was very smooth. Wake up in the morning, go vote, and come back early.” He further encouraged the youth out there who hasn’t voted to go out and place their votes because every vote counts.
Guyana Election Live 2025: ‘Come Out and Vote!’ First-Time Voter in Foulis Urges Guyanese to Exercise Their Right
A first-time voter of Foulis, East Coast Demerara is encouraging her fellow Guyanese to exercise their constitutional right to vote at Elections 2025. After casting her vote, she talked to the media and said that the process was quite simple.
“I walked in, handed them my ID card, and I went straight to place my vote and it was simple. I came out within two minutes, actually,” she added.
She further encouraged her fellow voters to come out and cast their vote. “I would encourage you to come out and place your votes,” she quoted.
Guyana Election Live 2025: Jagdeo Confident in PPP/C, Dismisses Opposition Complaints
Vice-President and PPP General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo cast his vote at St. Paul's Primary, ECD. After casting his vote, he talked to the media about several issues.
He began his address by saying that it is a ‘great day’ for Guyana and urged people to come out and vote for their favourite party. He further said that the PPP/C is very confident going into these elections, largely because of their track record and what they continue to offer to the people of this country.
“But elections are won on the basis of votes casted. And so, I urge all the supporters to make sure that you get out there and vote,” he added.
Talking about the issues being witnessed during the election day, he said, “There are several reports that are not unusual on polling day, and I do not want to elevate them to intractable problems.” He also slammed the other political parties and their leaders claiming that they are magnifying minor issues and added that so far, those issues have been accurately addressed by the GECOM.
He was also seen getting clicked with his supporters outside the polling booth in St Paul’s Primary, ECD.
Guyana Election Live 2025: GECOM’s Sase Gunraj Reports Smooth Voting, Urges Citizens to Participate
Five hours after polls opened across Guyana, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner Sase Gunraj, said that the voting process was proceeding smoothly. By 11 am on Election Day, there were just minor reports of delays across the country.
While speaking to the media, Gunraj said that operations were highly on track and noted that the voter turnout varied across different locations. He also used the opportunity to call upon to locals to take an active part in the overall democratic process.
“People have a right to vote. it's your it's your duty to participate in the process. And I just encourage everyone to participate in the process,” he said.
Guyana Election Live 2025: Differently Abled FGM Candidate Unable to Access Polling Station
Forward Guyana Movement’s differently abled candidate, Holly Ann Bristol, faced a major challenge at her assigned polling station this morning. The candidate who uses a wheelchair reportedly arrived at 9 20 am to cast her vote, however, her polling station was located on the upper flat of the building which made it inaccessible for her to cast her ballot.
As of 11:20 am, Bristol had still not been able to exercise her constitutional right to vote. According to officials, GECOM suggested that two of their staff lift her up the steep staircase, but she declined this option while citing safety concerns.
Returning Officer indicated that the matter was referred to GECOM’s CEO, who confirmed that the commission could not provide any other accommodation apart from the unsafe option presented. The voter is still on the site as she is waiting for a workable situation which would allow her to cast her ballot with dignity.
Guyana Election Live 2025: Former MP Natasha Singh Highlights Poor Conditions at Belfield Polling Station
Former MP Natasha Singh has raised concerns about the conditions at the Belfield polling station during Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections.
In a video shared online, Singh pointed to agents and police officers left standing in the blazing midday sun without any proper accommodation or shade. She noted that polling agents had been present since 5:00 a.m., yet were given no facilities, while voters also faced poor washroom conditions.
This situation at Belfield playfield is an inhumane one. GECOM said they were prepared for the elections. Our agents and Police Officers are in the hot scorching sun since morning even though this matter was brought to the Returning Officer of GECOM since 5:30 a. m.
“This is what’s going on here. Our agents have been here since 5:00, polls opened at 6:00, and there is no facility, no accommodation. Even the policewoman has been standing in the hot sun since this morning, that’s how we treat women in Guyana,” Singh said.
She stressed that such conditions were unacceptable, particularly in a community like Belfield, where turnout is significant. Singh ended her remarks by lamenting, “God have mercy on the PPP.”
Guyana Election Live 2025: Official Election Results to be announced this Thursday
The Guyana Elections Commission has confirmed that the results of the elections will be announced on Thursday morning, September 4, 2025. This will come after the completion of district declarations by Wednesday evening.
Chief Elections Officer of Guyana, Vishnu Persaud, said that once they have the district declaration in place for all the districts by September 3 and all those declarations will get to him by Thursday morning.
Guyana Election Live 2025: APNU PM Candidate Juretha Fernandes Casts Vote in Bartica
APNU’s Prime Ministerial Candidate, Juretha Vanessa Fernandes, voted this morning at Bartica Hill View Nursery School. She is encouraging electors to come and exercise their right to vote. Ms. Fernandes also mentioned some of the problems at the polling station affecting the voters, one of which included voters being confused with the polling booths.
She also visited some polling stations in Bartica, Region #7 this morning, such as those at the Agatash Primary School and Little Achievers Nursery School.
Guyana Election Live 2025: GECOM Clarifies Commonwealth Citizens, Including Bangladeshis, Can Vote Under Constitution
After allegation regarding Bangladeshis voting during Guyana elections surfaced online, the Guyana Elections Commission cleared that Article 59 of the Constitution of Guyana states:
“Subject to the provisions of article 159 (being registered as an elector), every person may vote at an election if he or she is eighteen years or upwards and is either a citizen of Guyana or a Commonwealth citizen domiciled and resident in Guyana.”
Bangladesh is a member of the Commonwealth, so its citizens who come here to live and work can vote.
Guyana Election Live 2025: Cyclist Alonzo Greaves Under Fire for Posting Photo of Completed Ballot
National cyclist Alonzo Greaves has come under scrutiny after allegedly posting a photo of his completed ballot on Facebook during Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections. The card shows that he voted for PPP/C.
Notably, taking photographs of a completed ballot and taking mobile phones inside the booths is considered a serious voting violation, as stated by the Guyana Elections Commission. The incident has since triggered strong reactions online and many are calling for an immediate investigation by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
Election 2025: Dead Voter Allegation in Foulis as Citizens Report Missing Names and Wrong Polling Stations
Dead Voter? Authorities in Guyana have been alerted to the name of a deceased individual recorded as having voted in Foulis, East Coast Demerara, while several eligible voters either could not locate their names on the list or were directed to the wrong polling stations.
The image of the list is now making rounds across social media, with citizens questioning the credibility of the ongoing voting process. The several issues coming up during the Election Process in Guyana has once again put the country in the eyes of international law.
Guyana Elections 2025: President Irfaan Ali Confident of Victory, Urges Supporters to Seal the Win
Speaking with local media after casting his vote, the current President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is seeking a 2nd term in office, Candidate expressed confidence in his party’s campaign and the outcome of the elections.
We ran a very positive campaign, a campaign based on track record, trust, commitment and unity. The final part of this journey is victory, for our supporters to come out and ensure that they cast their vote and, and continue to encourage all of them to ensure that before the day is out, they come out in their numbers and cast their vote and seal this victory.
He noted that the voter turnout was still building early in the day but emphasized the importance of high participation. “Sealing the victory requires all our supporters to come out and ensure they do so with their vote,” he stressed.
The President also addressed concerns about recent security incidents on the Guyana–Venezuela border after shots were reportedly fired at Guyanese authorities transporting election materials. “It is concerning. Venezuela has posed threats before, but our security forces are on full alert, fully equipped, and capable of securing our borders,” he assured.
Ali reiterated Guyana’s commitment to democracy, regional peace, and combating transnational crime. “This region must remain a zone of peace, and we will support every effort to ensure that. At the same time, we take our sovereignty very seriously and will act against any threats.”
As he showed his inked finger to the media, Ali called on citizens to exercise their democratic right peacefully. “These elections must be peaceful, and all sides must respect the will of the people. Let’s get out there and seal the victory together.”
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU’s Aubrey Norton Slams Police for “Violations” at Polling Stations
POLICE HAVE NO AUTHORITY! - APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton has condemned violations by the Guyana Police Force at polling stations, citing reports of cameras placed in breach of GECOM regulations and incidents of voter intimidation.
Norton reminded the Commissioner of Police that the Force has no authority over the conduct of elections and must restrict itself to its lawful duty of maintaining peace and order. He reaffirmed APNU’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the ballot and ensuring that citizens can vote freely, without fear or interference.
Guyana Elections 2025: PPP/C’s Dr. Irfaan Ali Casts Vote at Leonora with First Lady Arya Ali
PPP/C Presidential Candidate Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali casts his vote at the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre. He was accompanied by his wife First Lady Arya Ali.
Both the leaders were seen walking along with a alot of security as the media officials were awaiting eagerly for the arrival of President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is seeking a 2nd term in office.
Guyana Elections 2025: First-Time Voter Athaliyah Felicien, 18, Says “My Country Lies in My Hands”
Athaliyah Felicien, 18, a first-time voter shares her thoughts after casting her ballot. She voted at the Westminster Secondary School.
“I am 18 years old, and I am a first-time voter. At first, I did not want to vote but my country lies in my hand which is why I pushed myself and here I am now,” she said.
Guyana Elections 2025: Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr Casts Vote
As the voting continues in Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr cast his vote. He was seen wearing a check shirt and showing his inked finger.
Guyana Elections 2025: Bangladeshis casting their votes at Diamond Secondary School
A bus load of nationals from Bangladesh came to vote in Guyana's Election. PPP/C you are messing around National Security of this country. But we will not have today, if these people came to work, give them work permits only, what are they doing with Guyana ID cards? - shared a concerned citizen, Dexter Todd.
Guyana Elections 2025: Allegations of Foreign Nationals Voting with New Guyanese IDs Goes Viral
General at Guyana Defence Force and GPS Technician, Raphael Jr, has raised alarm on social media while claiming that Bangladeshi nationals are voting in the ongoing elections using Guyanese ID cards.
Sharing the photos of the ID cards, he highlighted that some of the ID cards were issued as recently as June 12, 2025, and July 9, 2025, while questioning the legitimacy of the process.
In his post, Raphael Jr warned:
Wake up Guyanese!!! The PPP are stealing this election right in front of our eyes… We can’t accept this.
Guyana Elections 2025: Education Minister Priya Manickchand Urges Citizens to Vote After Casting Ballot
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has voted and encourages everyone to vote. In a short video which she shared through her Facebook, the Minister said, “We're called to be salt of the earth. To add value to our country or nations development. We can do that by voting. I have voted, and I encourage you all to go out and vote.”
Guyana Elections 2025: Citizen Alleges Vote Buying and Voter Impersonation at Suriname–Guyana Border
A citizen has shared a detailed account of a voter alleging serious irregularities at the Suriname–Guyana border which has raised further concerns of possible vote buying and voter impersonation.
The message now circulating publicly has been flagged by citizen Francis Michael Bailey, who shared evidence raising concerns of alleged vote buying and possible voter impersonation at the Suriname–Guyana border.
Bailey noted that Amanza Walton-Desir of the Forward Guyana Movement is keeping “all receipts and numbers” should the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) move forward with an investigation.
Voter's Full Message:
Want to bring to your section what the PPP is doing. This info is true. If you need any more clarification plz send me a message. Keep all names private.
I’m presently traveling in a bus from Suriname to Guyana. There are 21 other passengers in the bus, all of Indian descent. The majority was picked up from a village referred to as Bus Camp. As we are traveling, they were all asked to present their ID and to verify their phone numbers, their Suriname address, and their place of voting. At least two persons do not have their Guyana ID.
Arrangements were then made to get them to their respective place of voting and to return them home the same day. The passengers then asked about payment and were told that after they vote and show the ink on their fingers, they would be given 20,000, which I believe to be Suriname money. This money will be paid by the bus operator known as Speedy.
Guyana Elections 2025: Carter Centre’s Jason Carter Assures Observation Based on Evidence, Not Rumours
“We are drawing conclusions based on evidence, not based on rumours” - Jason Carter, Head of the Carter Centre, 2025 general and regional election observer mission.
While engaging the local press, Carter shared that the mission, consisting of approximately 40 observers, aims to ensure decisions are based on evidence rather than rumors and will have coverage in all regions and tabulation centers.
The mission, he added has had a positive relationship with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and is confident in the adherence to the legal framework and understanding of rules by all parties involved.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: EU Mission Deploys 50 Observers Nationwide, Calls for Peaceful and Joyful Election Day
It is Election Day in Guyana and as Guyanese gather at polling stations around the country to exercise their democratic right to vote, EU Election Observation Mission to Guyana 2025 Chief Observer Robert Biedroń delivers an E-Day message to citizens reinforcing the Mission's commitment to impartially observing elections in Guyana and supporting the country's democratic process.
Today, on Election Day, our team of 50 observers will be visiting towns and villages across Guyana collecting information and, of course, observing elections.
Biedroń added that in the evening, the observers will be present in all tallying centres. “Our task is to observe and provide factual reports, not to compare to previous elections, but to understand electoral processes and over time eventually enhance the democratic changes in Guyana.”
He wished all Guyanese a peaceful and joyful electoral day, a day to celebrate democracy through democratic processes where locals can make their decisions about their country’s future leadership.
Guyana Elections 2025: WIN Activists Accused of Vote Buying at Providence Primary
Issue at Providence, EBD Primary School: WIN activists caught in security booth allegedly canvassing and offering payment for votes. Issue is being flagged for intervention of GECOM staff on the ground.
While there has been no official comment on the situation, but this concern has been raised by a local media channel.
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU’s Annette N Ferguson Sounds Alarm, Says GECOM “Not Fully Prepared”
APNU’s Parliamentary Representative Annette N Ferguson took to Facebook to urge the citizens to stay vigilant while casting their vote today. She said that she has received a complaint (GPSU) that should be of concern, and it confirms what the Opposition GECOM Commissioners and APNU have been saying, that GECOM is not fully prepared for these elections.
Taking to Facebook, she shared a chat from a concerned citizen who said, “GECOM isn’t ready for this elections minister. We are terrible short of staff, one station has no APO, another has no PC, and this is pure nonsense.”
Guyana Elections 2025: Scores Cast Ballots Early in Georgetown as Voting Gets Underway
Scores of persons have already cast their ballots early Monday morning for Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections.
Here are some photos from polling stations across the capital city, Georgetown.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: APNU Urges Police to Stop Using Cameras in Polling Stations, Citing Voter Privacy Concerns
The APNU Coalition is calling upon the Guyana Police Force to immediately instruct its ranks not to use cameras in polling places and stations during the normal course of events.
Taking to Facebook, APNU’s Sherwood Lowe said, “We have received several reports across the country from voters who feel uncomfortable and concerned that their privacy is being invaded.”
He advised the police that they should only activate their cameras during incidents or unusual activities. “Otherwise, their cameras should be switched off. It is highly inappropriate for recording devices to be used in such a sensitive space. No effort should be spared to ensure voters feel at ease to vote their conscience,” he added.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: Cummings Lodge Resident Urges Youth to Vote Peacefully
Ms. Singh a resident of Cummings Lodge, is urging Guyanese to be respectful as the electoral process unfolds. She said, “Well, my advice to all young people at the age before they could come out and vote and peacefully they vote respectable.”
She further asked the youth to vote the party, they feel would bring a major change to the country in the next five years.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: Another Citizen Flags GECOM Website Crash, Voter List Issues
Another citizen named Imran Rahaman has raised concerns related to the Guyana Election Commission website crash.
Taking to Facebook, he said, “I visited two polling locations in my area, yet neither had my name nor my family’s names listed. With the official Guyana Elections Commission website currently down, how are citizens supposed to verify their correct polling place? This is a serious concern that needs urgent clarification.”
Guyana Elections Live 2025: Concerns Raised Over GECOM Website Failures, Alleged Voter Data Tampering
A citizen named Francis Michael Bailey has raised his concerns over GECOM’s website failures and alleged voter data tampering. While sharing a video on Facebook, he said that the Guyana Elections Commission website is not reliable and this needs to be fixed immediately or thousands of voters will not know where their new polling stations are.
He further added that Amanza Walton-Desir of Forward Guyana Movement has already revealed voter fraud where someone's picture ID and address were changed on the GECOM database without a request being made.
“They never followed up with the promised police investigation nor did they reveal how many people had their data tampered with in their system. This is a serious issue; if the website can't handle the traffic, then GECOM is not ready. This needs to be fixed IMMEDIATELY,” said the citizen.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: AFC’s Nigel Hughes Criticizes Blackout, Poor Conditions at Polling Station After Casting Vote
Presidential Candidate of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes and his wife, Cathy Hughes, speak with the media after casting their ballots at the Lions Club Building on the East Bank of Demerara.
“I think the AFC has done better than most people expected it to do,” he said while adding that unfortunately there is a ‘blackout’ and said that the agents inside are feeling very hot.
“They have no fans and the ventilation is minimal, but the rest of the process went flawlessly,” he added. Meanwhile, he commended the people of the polling station and said that they are working very hard.
Guyana Elections 2025: Dr. Ashni Singh Predicts PPP/C Landslide After Casting Vote at Plaisance
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, spoke to the media after casting his vote at the Plaisance Secondary School.
I'm simply going to say that the People's Progressive Party civic is on course to a landslide victory. No further comment at this time
He further called the process very smooth and efficient.
Guyana Elections 2025: President Ali’s Parents Cast Early Votes at Leonora
Among early voters, President Ali's mother and father cast their ballots at Leonora. They were seen showing their fingers inked in blue and calling the overall process very ‘peaceful, quiet and orderly’.
When asked what the encouragement was behind being the early voters, President’s father said, “The encouragement is that all the others should come out as early as possible, cast their vote and relax for the result. I'm going there to relax and just anxiously awaiting the results.”
The President’s mother while talking about the voting process noted, “It was absolutely good. I had no complaints whatsoever. Just go in, very, very professional in what they're doing.”
Guyana Elections 2025: Former President Urges Citizens to “Respect the Collective Intelligence”
“Respect the collective intelligence of our people,” former President Donald Ramotar urged as the nation casts its ballots today.
Ramotar, who voted at the Plaisance Secondary School shortly after 7 a.m., joined the 757,690 eligible Guyanese expected to shape the country’s future at the polls.
Guyana Elections 2025: Joseph Harmon Casts Early Ballot in Guyhoc Park as Voters Line Up in Tucville
Joseph Harmon, member of the People’s National Congress, was among the first to cast his ballot in Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.
Meanwhile, residents are seen lined up participating in the voting process at the Turning Point polling station in Tucville, Georgetown.
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU’s Christopher Jones Slams Blackout at Tucville Primary During Voting
APNU's candidate Christopher Jones has slammed the ongoing voting process in his region. Taking to Facebook, he said, "Tucville Primary School has just been plunged into darkness (Blackout) no fans, no lights some of the polling station room are in darkness!!"
Guyana Elections 2025: APNU VP Candidate Ganesh Mahipaul Raises Concerns Over Polling Layout
Ganesh Mahipaul APNU Vice Presidential Candidate arrives to cast his ballot. After casting his vote, he said, “I have fulfilled my civic duty and that is to show up early and vote. And I encourage all of you to do same and trusting that polling day will go smoothly.”
He further expressed his concerns saying that where he voted at Farm om the the East Bank of Demerara, the Farm Masjid has seven polling stations set up at that location. All of these stations are placed together under what looks like a 20-by-20 tent, one after the other.
Having seven stations crammed together like this could create confusion if large numbers of people arrive at once, he added, saying that, “I hope that does not happen, but in my view, the layout could have been arranged better, with more space for people to move around comfortably.”
Guyana Elections 2025: DPI Reports Smooth Voting at South Ruimveldt as Citizens Line Up Early
DPI's Compton Hinckson has reported that the voting process at the South Ruimveldt Secondary School polling station is already underway for the Guyana General and Regional elections, with lines forming steadily as persons have already begun arriving to cast their ballots.
According to reports, the voting process is proceeding smoothly, with election staff guiding voters through each step. Across the country it is reported that a total of 757,690 electors is on the official list, including 27,879 first time voters ready to fully participate in the voting process.
Guyana Elections 2025: WIN Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed Calls for Faster Voting Process
WIN Presidential Candidate, Azruddin Mohamed described the process was slow but highlighted no other issues after casting his vote. He urged persons to vote for the party of their choice.
“It was a bit slow, I arrived here at 5:59 and now it is 6:30. We hope that it can be faster throughout the country, because we want everyone to ensure that they can cast their vote before six people,” he quoted.
Guyana Elections Live 2025: Former President Donald Ramotar and Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh Cast Votes
Former President Donald Ramotar and incumbent Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh line up to vote at the Plaisance Secondary School. Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony was also casting his vote early.
According to our reporters, several voting stations are already experiencing long lines of citizens. These include Plaisance, St. Cuthbert's Mission, Leonora Technical Institute (Region 3), Diamond Secondary School, St. Gabriel's Primary (Georgetown), Fisher Primary School (Region 2), Campbellville Secondary School (Georgetown), and F.E. Pollard Primary School (Kitty, Georgetown).
Guyana Elections 2025: PM Mark Phillips and Family Cast Early Votes
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips and his family cast their vote early this morning at the Diamond Secondary School. He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips and their daughter Ms Maya Afua Phillips.
Photos going viral on social media shows them twinning with each other as PM Phillips and his family were all seen wearing white, a symbol of peace.
Guyana Election Results 2025: APNU Presidential Candidate Casts First Ballot
The APNU Presidential Candidate, Aubrey Norton, was the first in line at his Plaisance polling station to cast his vote as Guyana’s General and Regional Elections officially commenced. Polls are open nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Norton told reporters after casting his ballot in Elections 2025, ‘A victory for us is a victory for freedom."
Guyana Election Results 2025: Early Voter Turnout Surges as Over 27,000 First-Time Voters Head to Polls
With preparations by GECOM already done, long lines of early voters across Guyana have been spotted forming at various polling stations across the region. With over 27,000 first time voters registered, the election is to be in full heat in the upcoming coming hours.
The atmosphere at various polling stations has been registered as calm and focused with all arrangements already being made by GECOM to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process across Guyana.
Voting across the country is set to run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ensuring all registered voters get the opportunity to vote.
Guyana Election Results 2025: WIN Leader Azruddin Mohamed Casts Early Vote at Eccles Polling Station
WIN Presidential Candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, arrives at his polling place in Eccles to cast his vote early in the elections. We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party is one of the main contenders of the ruling PPP/C party led by Dr Irfaan Ali.
As Guyana has already headed to polls today, the region are looking forward to who will win and lead the nation for the next five years.
