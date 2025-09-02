Guyana Elections 2025: Preliminary results point to political upset as WIN challenges PPP/C dominance

Preliminary and unofficial results from the Guyana 2025 Regional and General Elections show the newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party making surprise gains, even in traditional PPP/C strongholds

Guyana: The Guyana 2025 Regional and General Elections have sent shockwaves across the country, with the newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party making significant gains. According to unofficial data generated through results being shared by Guyana Election Commission, WIN appears to be toppling some of the People Progressive Party (PPP/C) strongholds, while A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) seems to be trailing behind.

The WIN party, led by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, appears to be making significant gains in the Guyana 2025 Regional and General Elections. According to recent developments, WIN has potentially captured five regions that were previously strongholds of the People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

According to the early tallies, the 2025 voters have appeared disenchanted by the two major parties and decided to give the underdog, WIN party, a chance to reform Guyana. The reported regional victories, once confirmed by the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM), will represent an unprecedented breakthrough for a first-time WIN contender.

While the official Statement of Polls is yet to be published by GECOM on September 4, 2025, various political analysts have analysed that the scale this year is set to be shifted against the ruling PPP/C party and they could come out of the elections wounded as majority of citizens seem to be in favor of the underdog WIN party that has been making waves across the country.

Disclaimer: The following results are based on preliminary and unofficial tallies. The official Statement of Polls will be released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on September 4, 2025.