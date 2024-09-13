Bahamas: 2 dead after authorities deny activating runway lights, leading to plane crash

Bahamas: A male and female died on Thursday after an aircraft made an emergency water landing eight miles from New Providence, Bahamas after reportedly experiencing engine trouble.



According to the information, the two casualties in yesterday's plane incident have been identified as Allen Russell of Lowe Sound, North Andros, and Emma McQueen.



Russell and McQueen reportedly succumbed to injuries during rescue efforts while the remaining passengers were taken to hospital for further evaluation and treatment, said the police.



In addition to this, it was noted that four passengers survived the plane crash, which investigators are now calling a ditching of the plane after the pilot experienced some difficulty.



The two who died were among six individuals who were on board a small aircraft that had been identified as a Piper Aztec aircraft that was en route to New Providence from Andros.



It was heading here towards the Lynden Pindling International Airport when, according to reports, the pilot started to experience some difficulties, and as a result, he ditched the aircraft for nearby waters.



Meanwhile, immediately following that crash, the pilots expressed their concerns about what had happened.



According to them, the pilot in question of that downed aircraft repeatedly made calls to have the lights turned on at the airport in Andros but it is being said that his request was not honoured.



It's being reported that officials said that they needed permission to have those lights turned on and this is what is being alleged by those pilots.



It was also said that after his request was reportedly unanswered, that the pilot made an attempt to return to New Providence, is there that he experienced difficulty and made an attempt to down that plane, however, they went down in waters.



They reportedly waited for more than an hour before search and rescue teams were able to locate them and bring them to Jaws Beach, where they were then transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention.