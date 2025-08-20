2025-08-20 16:57:20
Guyana Elections 2025: GECOM confirms 757,690 registered voters for Sept 1 polls

GECOM announced on Facebook that electors’ data will also be accessible through their electoral districts.

2025-08-20 09:51:27

Guyana: With only 12 days to go to the Guyana General and Regional elections on September 1, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that there are a total of 757,690 electors registered to cast their ballots at the upcoming General and Regional Elections scheduled for September 1, 2025.

GECOM released the data breakdown in a Facebook post that specified that the electors data will also be available to the electors through their electoral districts. 

GECOM further disclosed that there will be 62 private polling places among the official locations. With each polling place having a chance to include several polling stations.

With D-Day being on Friday, 22nd August, 2025, DECOM released a scanner that will help Members of the Disciplined Forces to find their Balloting Station Online in order to make the voting information system easily accessible to the members 

GECOM is on a mission to ensure that the September 1, 2025elections run smoothly, as just a few days ago on August 16. They took it upon themselves to conduct election training for journalists and other media professionals as they are seen as one of the main  stakeholders in the elections. 

The one day comprehensive Election Media Training session brought together 76 participants from local Media Houses and independent Journalists saw the likes on independent. 

The full day programme featured detailed presentations by senior GECOM officials on Guyana’s electoral laws and system, statutory timelines, polling day officials and procedures, the tabulation process and declaration of results.

The sessions lastly underscored the vital role the media plays in promoting credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

