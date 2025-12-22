Belize bans transport of fully constructed wooden houses on public roads 

The Department has ruled that fully assembled wooden houses or complete structural units must not be transported on public roads.

Belize: The Department of Transport in Belize has announced an immediate ban on the transportation of fully constructed wooden houses along major highways and public roads of the country.

In an official notice by Chief Transport Officer, Leon Gentle, which was issued to businesses, contractors as well as individuals who were involved in the construction as well as sale of wooden houses, the Department noted that no fully assembled house or complete structural unit may be moved on trailers or any other conveyances on public roads.

The Department further said that going forward, all structures need to be dismantled into parts before being transported to another location.

According to the Transport Department, this new measure is aimed at increasing public safety, safeguarding road infrastructure as well as ensuring the safe and efficient flow of traffic, especially on major highways.

Not only this, but the Department further reminded transport operators that advance notification is needed for the movement of wide as well as oversized loads as this enables for the arrangement of official escorts while ensuring compliance with safety and traffic management requirements.

The Department noted that wide or oversized loads are only allowed to travel between the hours of 9 pm and 5 am which is still subject to approval from the Department of Transport and the availability of escort services provided by either the Department or the Police Department.

Officials further emphasised that escorts must be carried out using marked vehicles which will be equipped with revolving lights in order to adequately warn other road users. During the absence of such marked escort vehicles, no escort is allowed.

While urging the locals to comply with these rules, the Department said that failure to comply with these directives might result in enforcement action which will include penalties and the revocation or suspension of transport permits.

The Department noted that this notice now serves as an amendment to all existing wide load permits and asked all stakeholders to cooperate fully to ensure road safety and the orderly regulation of transport activities.