Rooted in Tradition, Made in Bahamas: Nassau Cruise Port launches new campaign to spotlight local artisans

Bahamas: The Nassau Cruise Port, on Wednesday, announced the official launch of a new promotional campaign titled ‘Rooted in Tradition, Made in the Bahamas’. The initiative is launched in collaboration with the Straw Market Authority.

According to the information, the initiative is designed in a way that is spotlights and promotes the diverse, vibrant and unique products which will be sold by local artisans at the renowned Straw Market. The market is also a cultural gem of the Bahamas which is why it stands as an ideal location for this campaign.

The campaign will be featuring a series of promotions, events and digital content which will be designed to engage locals and tourists, motivating them to discover and purchase products that reflect the authenticity of the island nation. The visitors to the market will be able to explore a diverse array of handcrafted good such as straw crafts, wood carvings, jewellery, clothing and much more.

The Nassau Cruise Port authority said that this pioneering project aims to celebrate the rich history of Bahamian craftsmanship and artistry while showing the skill, creativity and heritage embedded in every product sold at the Straw Market.

The campaign further strives to encourage locals and visitors to support the thriving local economy and also experience the true spirit of Bahamian culture through highlighting these authentically Bahamian products.

Maya Nottage, the Regional Marketing Director for Nassau Cruise Port said that through this campaign, the team is proud to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent of Bahamian artists who continue to make unique products which embodies the soul and heart of the country.

Talking about the Straw Market, she added that it is more than just a shopping destination as it is a living testament to the resilience, craftsmanship and creativity which define the island nation.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Straw Market Authority Carolyn Brown also expressed her excitement for the campaign and said that the market is a vital part of the cultural fabric of Nassau and she is thrilled to collaborate with Nassau Cruise Port on this campaign.

She said that it will give her team a wonderful chance to show the talent and hard work of the artisans while also reinforcing the significance of supporting local businesses.