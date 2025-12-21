Belize: Parents sentenced for allowing teen daughter to live with adult

Belize: A 56-year-old father and a 48-year-old mother were sentenced non-custodial by the court on Thursday, after they pleaded guilty to child cruelty. This decision came after the parents allowed their then 14-year-old daughter to leave their home and live in a sexual relationship with an adult man.

The couple appeared before the court of Justice Nigel Pilgrim around 9:35 a.m., where the justice proceeded with the hearing.

During the hearing, Justice Pilgrim stated that “the daughter is just 14-year-old and is still incapable of making such a decision”. He added that under section 60 of the code anyone who is over 18 is responsible for a minor. “If anyone exposes minors to anything illegal, then they will have to face up to 10 years in prison.”

Following which, with a fear of abandonment and losing parents, the now 17-year-old daughter begged for leniency as she stated that “I’m the one to be blamed for the consequences and sufferings of my parents,” “I always knew that they have cared for me from the beginning.”

She also told the court that “My parents told me and tried to convince me to stay with them but I denied because I was in love, they wanted to provide for me but I denied. I beg in front of the court please don’t put my parents into jail for my wrongdoings.”

Given that justice avoided granting them the immediate imprisonment and told the couple to enter into a plea agreement with the crown.

However, justice still handed them a non-custodial sentence with the following terms and conditions as a part of their punishment, including 100 hours of community service which they should complete within the 12 months.

Along with this, they also have to visit and report to a Community Rehabilitation Officer (CRO) starting from Monday, December 22. They must attend eight sessions with a licensed mental health practitioner. They must also follow all reasonable directions from the CRO and report any change of residence.

After directing them the terms, justice warned the parents that “If any of the conditions is breached by them then they will have to serve two years in prison.”