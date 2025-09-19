2025-09-19 07:05:20
Jamaica: Woman accused of breaching Corrections Act by speaking to prisoner boyfriend, denies allegations

Police say two officers reported seeing Johnson allegedly communicating with her jailed boyfriend through a window at the Constant Spring lock-up.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Patrice Johnson has found herself in court, being accused of breaching the Corrections Act by communication with her prisoner boyfriend, accusations that she has greatly denied, stating that she was merely in  the lot at the time.

According to police reports, two police officers filed a report after witnessing Johnson allegedly speaking to her imprisoned boyfriend, who was in custody at the Constant Spring lock-up, through a window at the facility.

Court Proceedings 

Johnson, however, who appeared at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, September 16 has denied the accusation pointing to her wrongdoings and explained to the court  that she was merely in the parking lot at the time but she did not attempt to speak to her inmate boyfriend.

Johnson has maintained her innocence, and the matter has been set to return to court on November 21, 2025. A court date that will determine whether the allegations under the Corrections Act will proceed to trial.

This incident has sparked a debate among the netizens, with some asking for stricter punishments while few are advising to leave her after giving her a warning. “I laughed a bit…many years ago, people used to be seen standing on Camp Toad speaking loudly too, to inmates in the lock up there! Ahhh. Things change! Just give her a warning and advise her not to do that again..lol dwl,” said one of the locals on social media.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

