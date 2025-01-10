PM Skerrit unveils plans for 2025: Minimum Wage, Corporate Taxes to be reviewed

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the Government is aiming to reduce the corporate tax by 25 percent.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said the government plans to carry out a comprehensive review of the minimum wage this year. While speaking during the Special Radio Interview, PM Skerrit said that the review would further help citizens to better cope with increasing goods and services prices.

“In 2025, we’ll be looking at the further review of the minimum wage so as to allow persons who are relying to the minimum wage payment schedule, to be able to be given a better pay so that they’ll be in a better position to withstand the increase in the price of goods and services in Dominica,” said PM Skerrit.

He also emphasised that Government plans to reduce corporate taxes in 2025 and cited improved financial performance as the reason.

“I will say to you though in respect to the economy, our revenue for the 1st 6 months of the financial year for 2024-2025 is better than the same period of 2023-2024. So, our revenues are doing much better, in this financial year so far than it did in the previous financial year, which is a sign that money is being spent in economy.”

“We've seen an increase in corporate tax in Dominica. This is why we look in 2025 to look at addressing the corporate tax and maybe reducing it from what it is at 25% now to lower, so that, we can keep more money in the private sector's hand, and we hope that they can invest more, so that we can increase the tax base of the country,” he added.

PM Skerrit reflects on highs and lows of 2024

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit further reflected on the highs and lows of 2024 and highlighted Dominica’s vulnerability to climate change and its impact on the overall economy.

He shed light on the various significant infrastructure projects including International Airport, Cabrits Marina, Kalinago Multipurpose Center and said that all these will create new opportunities for all Dominicans.

He that despite the challenges brought by the hurricane season every year, the government remained successful in launching various new projects and continuing the work on the previous ones.

Talking about the East Coast Road Project, he said that it has been completed and provides a smooth and safe for travellers. A contract has also been signed for the rehabilitation of Loubiere to Grand Bay Road, he added saying that the contractor has mobilised the building, office spaces and construction spaces on site.

Distribution of Resilient Homes Continue

Prime Minister Skerrit stated that the distribution of resilient homes will continue even in 2025. He stated that in December 2024, the Government handed over homes to 60 families, adding that all of them now have “assets worth $300,000”, “a vulnerability standpoint, they are now safer in the event of a natural disaster”.

He further mentioned the Kalinago Multipurpose Center for which a contract was signed recently on Monday.

Uplifting the Kalinago Community

Prime Minister also discussed his plans to further uplift the Kalinago community of the country. He stated that the Kalinago Multipurpose Center and Emergency Shelter in Bataca is a major investment in the wellbeing and security of the Kalinago people.

He said that this EC$7.6 million facility will provide a haven during emergencies and serve as a center for cultural preservation, community engagement and economic opportunity.

Major Investments in Education Sector

In 2024, the construction of six schools also started including Goodwill Secondary School. Dr Skerrit said that this was a major investment in education and also the Dominica Grammar School is continuing at a good pace and is expected to be completed by June this year.

“We are looking forward to this Grammar School giving it the recognition that it deserves as one of the premier secondary schools in the country that has contributed so much to Dominica's development, both socially and economically,” he outlined.

Several other major projects were also highlighted by the Dominican leader including the International Airport which he said is continuing to pace, and work is going on very well.

About the Cabrits Marina, Dr Skerrit said that the work on the facility kicked off in 2024 and this project is going to help revolutionise the yachting industry.

He cited the reason behind Marina being a critical project and said, “Because while we have many yachts coming to Dominica, we do not yet have the infrastructure, to provide the services to the level at which the yachts needed. And so that is going to create a whole set of opportunities, for Dominicans and my hope and prayer is that we as Dominicans can place ourselves to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Improvision to Aviation & Airports

Discussing the progress of 2024, Prime Minister Skerrit stated that the runway of the Douglas country was completed last year allowing more bigger crafts to land. During this period, the United Airlines also launched direct flights from New Jersey to Dominica.

Highlighting all these major infrastructural developments taking place in Dominica, the Prime Minister said, “So, when people when people ask, what are we doing to stimulate economic activity? These are the kind of investments we're making. Because if we did not extend the Douglas Charles runway, if we did not do the grooving, we'd have not had the direct flight from New Jersey's from United.”

He further noted that all in all 2024 has been a good year of progress, and the year remained without many challenges for Dominica.