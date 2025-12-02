Dominica to welcome over 25K cruise visitors this week

Dominica is set to welcome over 25,000 cruise visitors this week, with seven major ships scheduled to dock at the island’s ports.

Dominica is all set to welcome thousands of visitors during the first week of December, making this one of the busiest holiday seasons yet. With the cruise season in full swing, the island is set to see a significant influx of tourists between December 1st and 7th.

According to the latest Cruise Weekly Schedule released by Dominica Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority, seven major vessels are set to land upon the island’s ports this week, bringing an estimated 25,000 passengers to its shores.

Dominica's cruise schedule for the first week of December

Upon vessels set to come upon the Dominica shores this December, are the MV Queen Mary II which is set to port at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on December 1, with 3,108 passengers at 8 a.m. and leave at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the MV Valiant Lady is scheduled to dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port at 8 a.m. with 3,350 visitors and depart at 5 p.m. followed by MV Grand Princess which is set to arrive at 8 a.m. on the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) on Thursday with 3,100 passengers and depart at 6 p.m.

On Friday, MSC Virtuosa is set to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) at 8 a.m. with 6,334 visitors and depart from the island at 6 p.m.

This week Saturday is set to be one of the busiest for Dominica as two cruise ships, the MV Vision of the Seas and the MV Mein Schiff 2 are both set to dock upon the island.

MV Vision of the Seas with 2,514 passengers will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) at 8 a.m. and departing at 6 p.m. while the MV Mein Schiff 2 with 4,100 passengers is set to dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) at 7:30 a.m. and depart at 7 p.m.

The week concludes on Sunday, with the MV Aidamar, docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) at 8 a.m. expected to bring 2,686 passengers before departing on the same at 6 p.m.

The 2025 holiday season is shaping to be one of the busiest seasons for Dominica as more cruise ships are expected to dock upon the island’s shore and immerse in Dominica’s culture and tourism. Further boosting Dominica’s economy from local vendors, businesses and cuisine, to tour operators.

The cruise influx is set to affect the country’s economy positively as the Nature Island continues to promote its lush landscapes, hot springs, and eco-adventures.