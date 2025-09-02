Trinidad and Tobago: Gun ambush in Champ Fleurs critically injures Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler

Police report that Dr. Dorothy Williams-Chandler was ambushed around midnight on August 30th in Champ Fleurs while driving home from a charity event.

Trinidad and Tobago: A brazen gun ambush in Champ Fleurs left a beloved community member, Dr. Dorothy Williams-Chandler, in critical condition. Trinidad and Tobago Police Department confirmed that one suspected attacker was killed while another fled the scene.

According to police reports, the brutal ambush allegedly unfolded on Saturday morning, around 12:00 a.m. on August 30th, at the corner of Lindsay Drive, Daniel Drive, off Mendez Drive, Champ Fleurs as Dr. Dorothy was coming from a charity event driving her grey Toyota RAV4.

Reportedly as she reached the Lindsay drive corner of the gated community, a vehicle was suddenly blocked by a white Nissan Wagon with two armed men inside.

The two armed men dressed in dark clothing exited the vehicle and began shooting at Dr. Dorothy’s vehicle. Whilst pointing the gun at the vehicle of an off duty prison officer that was directly behind her also coming from the charity event.

The prison officer whose identity remains concealed, feeling threatened and fearing for his life took out his licensed M&P pistol and fired several shots at the two armed men. Leading one suspect to flee the scene while the other was struck and collapsed on the roadway.

Upon the arrival of police officers, one of the suspect ambushers, identified as 36-year-old Adam Wheeler of St. Francois Valley Road, Belmont was still on the ground. He was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A Taurus pistol with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 19 spent 9mm shells, and one spent projectile were recovered from the crime scene upon being processed by investigators.

Dr. Dorothy was taken from the scene in critical condition and rushed to Mt. Hope Health Facility for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital Dr. Dorothy was identified to have suffered from several gunshot injuries.

The medical officer professional remains in critical condition at the hospital with a report of one of her eyes being lost due to it being hit by a bullet during the brazen ambush.

While efforts proceed to capture the second suspect of the attack on Dr. Dororthy who fled the scene on foot, the police are continuing the investigations to identify the motive and the suspect with PC Nicholls of the St. Joseph CID is probing the incident.