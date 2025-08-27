Guyana Elections 2025: WIN Party candidate’s abusive video sparks outrage ahead of Sept 1 polls

Guyana: Fresh violence allegations over some of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party candidates have surfaced within just days to the September 1 General and Regional elections.

Recent abusive allegations have put Guyana in a state of turmoil, stemming from Bryan 'Maxx Macintosh', who was seen in a viral video circulating online verbally abusing a female passenger on a speedboat, referring to her as a "hungry-belly dog".

The video has sparked widespread online criticism, and the backlash intensified after a local artist's video surfaced on TikTok. In the video, the artist alleges that the WIN Party exploited and mistreated him during Azruddin Mohamed's campaign, and he's now demanding that they stop using his music.

Although there has been no official statement from the candidates nor the president of the WIN party, citizens have expressed their outrage on Facebook over both allegations. A number of citizens have poured out their support for the local artist telling him to be more careful in protecting himself and his craft.

One user wrote, “Before you put out any songs for the election make sure your paper work is intact. Can’t do business after,” while another wrote “BRO APART FROM DROPPING SONGS, YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND the legal side of the business n protect yourself from being scammed.It happens a lot.”

Meanwhile hundreds have also condemned Bryan Maxx’s abusive rhetoric towards the females with citizens taking to Facebook regarding his behaviour and commenting, “Critic is a cuss bird but this Bryan Mac is just plain Nasty, vulgar and disrespectful.”

Another wrote “This is total DISRESPECT FOR OUR.PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF GUYANA. THIS IS WHAT THE WIN PARTY BEEN DOING ALL ALONG. AND ALSO SPREADING.LIES TO GAIN VOTES.LISTEN TO THEIR VOLGARITY.CALL THEMSELVES MUSLIMS SHAMING OTHER MUSLIMS PEOPLE SHAME ON THEM.”

Allegations, backed by videos, have emerged just five days before the September 1 General and Regional Elections. The WIN party, which seems to be the biggest contender against PPP/C, has yet to respond to these allegations.

A recent Facebook poll by WIC News indicated that WIN is a major contender in the 2025 elections, going head-to-head with the PPP/C and APNU party.

Despite new allegations and threats made against WIN's presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, the party remains hopeful about securing the presidential position in the September elections.