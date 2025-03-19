Michael Freeland wins ABLP nomination in St George’s, prepares to challenge UPP’s Serpent in 2028

Bakesha Francis James and Salim Browne, the other two candidates, received 142 and 42 votes, respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda: Michael Freeland has secured the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party's (ABLP) primary nomination in St. George's, defeating his main competitor Joel Rayne by 29 votes. Freeland garnered 360 votes, while Rayne secured 331 votes in the closely contested election.

The other two candidates, Bakesha Francis James and Salim Browne, received 142 and 42 votes, respectively. With this win, Freeland assumes the role of ABLP caretaker for St. George’s as he prepares to challenge the incumbent MP Algernon "Serpent" Watts of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), in the next general election.

According to the information, the next general elections in Antigua and Barbuda is slated to be held in the year 2028.

Following the election results came out, the victory was celebrated with a motorcade in St George’s, Antigua as supporters turned out in large numbers to express their enthusiasm and excitement.

Freeland took to Facebook to express his gratitude to everyone who came out and voted for him. He also vowed to make the constituency a better place and also asked his supported to elect him during the upcoming elections.

“With deep gratitude and humility, I thank you, the comrades of St. George, for placing your trust in me as your ABLP candidate. This victory belongs not to me alone, but to every one of you who believed in our shared vision for a brighter St. George,” added Michael Freeland.

He further called for unity and teamwork and said that together St George can be built in a way that everyone has envisioned – with modernised infrastructure, enhanced opportunities for the youth, boosted support for small businesses, thriving community sports, cleaner environments, vibrant cultural celebrations, better healthcare, safer neighborhoods, greater support for the vulnerable, and more affordable housing for all.

The ABLP member emphasized that the primary election was just the beginning as he gears up for a brighter future and for the next general elections, he is asking everyone to join hands in this journey.