Grenada announces major increase in winter flights for 2025–26 season

Getting to Grenada has never been easier, with the tri-island nation announcing increased weekly flights, new routes and returning seasonal services for the 2025–2026 winter season.

This winter season, getting to Grenada, the Spice island has never been easier and more convenient for the 2025 holiday season. As the tri-island nation has announced increased weekly flights, new routes, and returning seasonal services, for all who want to visit the island nation from December 2025 through April 2026.

Among the airlines increasing their flights to Grenada this holiday season is Delta Air Lines that launched nonstop service beginning from December 20th,from Atlanta to Grenada. Virgin Atlantic Airways has added a new Monday service that will start from December 1, 2025, now operating Monday, Tuesday and Saturday through April 2026.

The WestJet is set to resume its weekly Sunday flights to Grenada, the Spice island from December 14th, 2025. While Air Canada in light of the holiday season, has added additional winter flights, now operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The enhanced connections to Grenada are set to strengthen Grenada’s accessibility during this winter holiday season and support the country’s continued growth in tourism, business travel, and diaspora engagement.

With more ways to reach the tri-island destination, there’s never been a better time for tourists looking for a warm, sunny and pleasant breezes holiday; to explore Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

And immerse in the island's lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and unique cultural attractions like the underwater sculpture park and vibrant carnivals. While having an abundance of spices, such as nutmeg.