Air Canada adds 2nd weekly flight to Grenada for Spicemas 2025 in June

Grenada: Air Canada is all set to expand its seasonal non-stop service between Grenada and Toronto with the addition of a second weekly flight, announced the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). Beginning June 2, this new Monday service will complement the existing Sunday flight and run through August 31, 2025.

The airline has announced the addition of these additional services to serve more people during the carnival period in Grenada. The vibrant carnival season aka Spicemas 2025 is scheduled to run from August 6 to 13, 2025.

While announcing the development, the GTA said that the additional flight is perfectly timed for peak summer travel and providing enhanced flexibility for Canadian travellers who are eager to experience Spicemas 2025.

The schedule of flights by Air Canada is as follows:

Toronto to Grenada - Departs 9:15 am; arrives 2:35 pm

Grenada to Toronto = Departs 3:35 pm; arrives 9:25 pm

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach, said that Canada remains one of the most significant source markets and they are pleased to see this additional service from Air Canada. She said that in the face of possible softening demand out of the United States and wider economic uncertainty, it is clear that they respond decisively by strengthening the position of Grenada in markets which showcase resilience and robust outbound potential.

Travellers from Canada, delighted by a favourable exchange rate as well as increasing interest in authentic, off-the-beaten-path destinations, are showing robust booking momentum for the summers.

Roach said that their tendency for longer stays, and deeper community engagement offers outsized economic value across the tourism value chain and this expansion is a strategic move to diversify risk while reinforcing the long-term sustainability of the tourism industry of Grenada.

Meanwhile, Nina Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations said that with additional flights between the two countries, he is excited to enhance the vacation package offerings to Grenada this summer and will continue to support travelling to the Caribbean.

Nina added that the additional frequency offers travellers with greater flexibility and more opportunities to explore everything which the island has to offer from its pristine beaches to its vibrant cuisine and culture.