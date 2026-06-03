CWI announces 2026 home series schedule for Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan

Cricket West Indies has confirmed its 2026 home season schedule, with matches across Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago from June to August.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has released a full schedule for the 2026 Men’s International Home Series as part of its “WI OUTSIDE!” campaign. It will run from June 3 to August 6.

Their 2026 home season features 3 ODIs, 3 T20 Internationals, and 2 Test matches against Sri Lanka; followed by 5 ODIs against New Zealand; and 2 Test matches against Pakistan.

The West Indies Board also confirmed that the final two ODI Matches in the New Zealand series will be co-hosted by Barbados. Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies Chris Dehring said that the change was a result of talks between the governments of Guyana and Barbados.

He said, “The Governments of Guyana and Barbados proposed a collaborative arrangement to share the matches and associated operational costs between the two territories. Following consultation with New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies approved the arrangement as part of its continued commitment to delivering a successful and memorable series for players, fans, and the wider Caribbean community.”

Fans can purchase tickets for each match at tickets.windiescricket.com . CWI also asked them to follow their website and social media for more information on the matches and campaign activities.

Full International Home Series Schedule

West Indies v/s Sri Lanka (All Formats)

1st ODI – June 3 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 9:30 AM JA

2nd ODI – June 6 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 2:30 PM JA

3rd ODI – June 8 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 2:30 PM JA

1st T20I – June 11 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 7:30 PM JA

2nd T20I – June 13 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 7:30 PM JA

3rd T20I – June 14 @Sabina Park, Jamaica - 7:30 PM JA

1st Test – June 25–29 @Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda - 10:00 AM AST

2nd Test – July 3–7 @Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda - 10:00 AM AST

West Indies v/s New Zealand (ODIs)

1st ODI – July 11 @Guyana National Stadium, Guyana - 2:30 PM AST

2nd ODI – July 13 @Guyana National Stadium, Guyana - 2:30 PM AST

3rd ODI – July 16 @Guyana National Stadium, Guyana - 2:30 PM AST

4th ODI – July 19 @Kensington Oval, Barbados - 2:30 PM AST

5th ODI – July 21 @Kensington Oval, Barbados - 2:30 PM AST

West Indies v/s Pakistan (Tests)