MV Golden Carrier to replace Blue Wave Harmony on Trinidad-Tobago seabridge

NIDCO said the MV Golden Carrier will temporarily replace the MV Blue Wave Harmony during scheduled maintenance, with passenger and cargo services between Trinidad and Tobago expected to continue without disruption.

Trinidad and Tobago: Cargo and passenger services between Trinidad and Tobago will remain unaffected as the MV Golden Carrier prepares to replace the MV Blue Wave Harmony on the inter-island cargo seabridge, which is undergoing routine maintenance.

According to the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO), the change in vessels is part of the existing charter arrangement and does not require any further expenditure from the Government.

The Blue Wave Harmony was launched early this year as a replacement of the Cabo Star, which had been around for several years. Despite some issues that delayed its service, the vessel has been serving the sea bridge since February.

The Blue Wave Harmony was registered under a Charter Party Agreement on December 18, 2025, for a duration of six months with an option to renew the agreement for an additional six months.

Upon the completion of the first charter period of the vessel, the owner of the vessel decided to use the Golden Carrier as a replacement for the vessel during the maintenance period.

The replacement vessel has more cargo capacity and provides extra services for carrying frozen and hazardous cargo. The other features of the new vessel is its increased capacity to accommodate passengers up to 400, along with more beds and additional facilities such as a larger dining area, kids' room and a medical station.

The Golden Carrier will complete loaded sea trials before beginning its service on July 26. The Port Authority is expected to release the ship's sailing schedule following a successful completion of the trial period.

NIDCO said that the temporary schedule adjustment is meant to maintain reliability of service delivery while Blue Wave Harmony undergoes scheduled maintenance before commencing inter-island shipping services.