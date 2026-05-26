Jamaica’s Rohan Freeman creates history by climbing Mount Everest for 2nd time

Freeman shared his climb on social media after reaching the summit, thanking his support team and dedicating the achievement to his wife.

Jamaica: Rohan Freeman has become the first Jamaica to have scaled Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world. He accomplished the feat at approximately 6:45 am on May 23, 2026. This marks the 2nd time that Freeman has summited Mount Everest following his first climb in May 2009.

The athlete who is in his late 50s also holds the distinction of being the first Jamaican and African-American to climb the Seven Summits, the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Sharing the development online, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, expressed his pride and noted, “Jamaican, Rohan Freeman made it to the top of the world, literally! Rohan became the first Jamaican to reach the summit of Everest, first in 2009 and again in May 23, 2025.” He congratulated him and wished him luck for more such future endeavours.



Freeman also took to social media to share glimpses from the top of the mountain and said, “Summited Mount Everest on May 23 at approximately 6:45 AM! Thanks @pemba_ongchhu_sherpa! More to come when I get some much needed rest and food.” He also dedicated the climb to his wife Emilia Freeman and said, “I love you more than words could ever express. I already see within you the determination, discipline, resilience, courage, resolve, and inner strength that it takes to accomplish something as difficult as this.”

After reaching the summit of Mount Everest, Freeman was seen proudly holding the Jamaican flag as he marked the historic achievement for his country.

Freeman’s journey started after he immigrated to the US from Jamaica to attend the University of Connecticut and study civil engineering. During his days in college, he developed interest as a track athlete, eventually having a dream of climbing the mountains.

Despite having asthma, he conquered Africa’s Kilimanjaro in June 2002 and followed that up with Mount McKinley in 2005. Then in 2006, he climbed both Mount Elbrus and Aconcagua followed by Asia’s Mount Everest in 2009. The Jamaica climber then tackled Vinson Massif in 2011 and finally the seventh and last Mountain Carstensz Pyramid in 2012.

Side by side, Freeman kept working for well-known engineering firms following which he decided to start his own. At present, he is a licensed land surveyor, professional engineer as well as the founder of his own company a CT based engineering firm Freeman Companies in 2009.