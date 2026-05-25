Antigua and Barbuda cancels inaugural Air Peace flight from Nigeria over Ebola concerns

Antigua and Barbuda has blocked a direct Air Peace flight from Nigeria over Ebola concerns, with passengers now rerouted via Barbados under new health screening measures and port surveillance.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that the inaugural Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria will no longer land in the twin-island state. The flight which was scheduled to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday has been cancelled amid heightened concerns over the Ebola outbreak affecting parts of Africa.

Speaking on the Browne and Browne Show on Pointe Broadcasting Network on Saturday, Browne said that the government took a ‘conservative position’ to minimize any potential public health risks linked to the outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Instead, the flight is now expected to land in Barbados as authorities continue to assess the evolving situation.

The 25 passengers scheduled to come to Antigua will now be arriving via LIAT from Barbados. “We got to have some of them here. At least 25, even though they’re landing in Barbados, about 25 of them will come here,” Browne said.

He explained that the government chose against allowing the aircraft to land directly in Antigua on its maiden trip because officials wanted to limit any potential public health risk while still maintaining the broader Africa-Caribbean travel initiative.

The passengers travelling onward to Antigua and Barbuda will undergo health screening first either before departure from Barbados or upon arrival in the island. This comes as part of the enhanced surveillance measures which are now being executed at ports of entry.

The Antiguan Prime Minister said that the government has also reactivated the country’s Infectious Disease Centre as part of its preparedness plan. He said that if any of them were to take ill while they are in the country, officials can easily isolate them and do the necessary contact tracing.

He further emphasized that the decision should not be interpreted as Antigua and Barbuda turning away from strengthening ties with African nations. According to him, the government remains committed to deepening tourism, business and cultural connections with the African continent but public health and national safety must remain the top priority at this time.

The launch of Air Peace service between West Africa and the Caribbean has been viewed as a significant development for regional tourism and trade, particularly for improving direct connectivity between Africa and Caribbean nations. The route was expected to boost visitor arrivals, create new business opportunities and strengthen diplomatic relations between the regions.

Health officials in Antigua and Barbuda have meanwhile assured residents that there is no confirmed Ebola case in the country. Authorities are continuing to monitor updates from international health agencies and have urged the public to remain calm while adhering to official advisories. Enhanced monitoring protocols are also expected to remain in place at airports and seaports until the regional health situation improves.