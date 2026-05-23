Caribana 2026 opens in Barbuda with music, pageantry and cultural events

Organisers reported strong turnout and high energy as Caribana 2026 opened in Barbuda with parades, calypso competitions and cultural activities scheduled through May 25.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Caribana 2026 celebrations have officially kicked off on Thursday evening in Barbuda under the theme “Culture and a Rhythmic Shift.” Activities during this year’s event have been scheduled from Thursday, May 21, until Monday, May 25.

The event started with an opening parade at 2 pm from the office to Caribana City, while patrons also gathered for the official opening ceremony. It included performances by New Gen Band and Empress. This event was also followed by Kids Fest at 3 pm.

One of the main highlights of the opening day was Junior Calypso Monarch. Singing Samantha the reigning winner, managed to retain her title despite intense competition. The second place was secured by Big Progress, while Young General won the third position.

During the ceremony, organizers also recognized former winners of the Miss Big and Bold Queen Competition. Honourees included Asha Frank, Kerri-Ann Walbrook, and Cynthia Harrigan, formerly known as Cynthia Yearwood.

The fun events continued on Friday, May 22, with the Wheels United - Park & Lime event taking place at Caribana City at 11am. This involved the owners of customized cars, motorbikes, and ATVs, competing for prizes for the best-looking vehicles on display.

The Friday night continued with the Senior Soca Monarch and Calypso Monarch competition at Caribana City. It was later followed by the Blue Denim fete at the Sage Table.

Both the days recorded large crowds of people from across the region with several tourists from across the world.

Public Relations Officer Starr George said that the organizers were pleased with the turnout and energy at the opening night. She added, “We really, really started off with a bang, and it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Three events will take place on Saturday. The Johnny D’Souza Fishing Tournament, which began at 6 am and will last till 4 pm, while the other, Spirits and Sons Seafood Fest, will begin at 10 am and end at 5 pm.

In the evening, the Caribana Colours fete will start from 10 pm and will continue until four Sunday morning. It will also feature performances by Dwayne Stevenson and Barbuda’s Booyard Band.

The Sunday events feature the Caribana Tabanca breakfast fete from 6 am to 1 pm. The Classic Caribana Horse Racing will take place at 1 pm and includes a total of seven races.

The Caribana 2026 festival will conclude on Monday, May 25, with the scheduled events for last day including J’ouvert beginning at 4 am till 10 am and the Last Lap starting from 6 pm to 1 am.