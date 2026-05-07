Caribana 2026 to bring music, culture to Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: The island nation of Barbuda is gearing up for its traditional Caribana festival which will take place from May 21 until May 25, 2026, in Codrington. It promises 5 days of music, culture, entertainment and island fun under the theme “A Cultural & Rhythmic Shift.”

The highly anticipated cultural festival focuses on celebrating “One Island. One People. One Celebration.” It is famous for its energetic atmosphere showcasing local customs, cuisine, and popular destinations.

“The Caribbean’s best kept vibe, escape to Barbuda this Caribana. May 21st - 25th Barbuda turns all the way up...... Countdown to Vibes Starts Now,” read a post by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Live.

The festivities kick start on Thursday, May 21 with the Opening Parade at 2:00 PM, followed by Kids Fest at 3:00 PM, and Junior Calypso Monarch competition at 8:00 PM. Patrons will enjoy the Wheels United - Park & Lime event at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, along with the Calypso Monarch competition at 8:30 PM.

The Spritz & Sun Seafood Festival and the Johnny DeSouza Fishing Competition is scheduled for Saturday, which will run from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, followed by the much-loved Caribbean Colors Fete from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

The attendees can enjoy the Caribana Classic Horse Racing event on Sunday, May 24, starting at 1:00 PM. Caribana 2026 will end on Monday, May 25, with J’ouvert from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM and the Last Lap from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Food being an integral part of Caribana, this year many vendors will be offering traditional Barbadian and Caribbean dishes. These include jerk chicken, roast pork, flying fish, conch fitters, and fresh tropical fruits.